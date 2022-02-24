EHS golf team finishes fifth in tournament

The Enterprise High School boys’ golf team recently played in the two-day David Miller Memorial Golf Tournament, hosted by UMS-Wright High School played on the Dogwood Course at Lakewood Golf Club in Point Clear.

Jon Ed Steed shot 74-75 – 149 that earned him ninth place in individual scoring in the prestigious event.

Enterprise’s second lowest score was Nick Cook’s 78-76 – 154; Jackson Bailey shot 79-85 – 164; Gibson Charlton covered the 36 holes in 82-83 – 165; and Hunter McCarty shot 87-83 – 170.

The Wildcats as a team finished plus-54 for the two days to finish 5th in the 16-team event won by Mountain Brook High School; Auburn High was second, Vestavia Hills was third and Fairhope finished fourth.

“I was not pleased and I believe the players were not too happy with our performance,” said veteran EHS coach Rex Bynum. “Jon Ed was the lone player that played steady golf, and even he can play much better!

“It’s early in the season, so no time to panic. Just get back to practicing because there is another big tournament next week.”