Typically, a team score of 300 is low enough to give a high school golf team a good chance to win a match.

This week, though, averaging 300 per day for two days didn’t allow the Enterprise High School boys’ golf team to reach its goal of a state 7A championship.

Vestavia Hills shot 295-299 – 594 to edge Auburn High (298-297 – 595), Enterprise (302-298 – 600) and Spain Park (304-297 – 301) in the two-date championship played at the Robert Trent Jones Grand National Course in Auburn.

Spain Park’s Chase Kyes (69-66 – 135) was the tournament medalist.

“The team played OK, but we never got it going like we are capable,” said EHS coach Rex Bynum. “I was hoping we could be under 300 both days but missed that goal by three strokes with a 302 on day one.”

Jon Ed Steed led EHS with a 72-72 – 144. Other Wildcat scores were Gibson Charlton (77-72 – 149), Nick Cook (78-76 – 154), Luke Thornton (75-83 – 158) and Jackson Bailey (88-78 – 166).

“Jon Ed was steady as usual and Gibby had a solid par round on day two after one hole cost him three strokes on the first day,” Bynum said. “Nick’s swing was off just enough that he had to battle both days, which he did! Luke and Jackson played Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, as both had one poor day and one good day.

“Even though we fell short of our State Championship goal, this team will rank, if not the best, certainly the second best in school history! The 1996 team was a State Champion, so they may be number 1!

“Four members of this team have been to three consecutive State Tournaments, so that is quite an accomplishment! The team had a lot of support at this tournament as well as the entire season, so kudos to the parents and grandparents and other Cat fans for that support!

“Also, thanks to the Enterprise Country Club and to the Bridges at Tartan Pines for allowing us to practice and play there.

“These young men represented their school and community in a first-class manner and that makes me so proud to have been their coach!”