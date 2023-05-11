About the only thing that would make Enterprise High School’s boys’ golf coach Rex Bynum happier than he is now would be for the Wildcats to finish what they’ve started.

The finish will be a 7A state championship next week, which was set up this week with the team’s sub-state win at Azalea City Golf Course in Mobile.

Enterprise slid by Auburn High, 297 - 298 for the win.

“It was a tremendous win for the Cat golf team today (Tuesday) in Mobile!” Bynum said. “Gibby (Charlton) led the way with a tournament low score, 69.”

Luke Thornton had what proved to be the deciding shot for the Cats.

“Luke’s birdie on 18 enabled us to edge Auburn by one stroke!” Bynum said. “Nick (Cook) and Jon Ed (Steed) did not have their best today, but Nick birdied two of his last four holes to post a 75. And Jon Ed birdied No. 15 to get his score back to 75, so I applaud them for their finish!”

Enterprise and Auburn advance to the State Tournament to be played at the Robert Trent Jones Grand National Course in Auburn, Monday and Tuesday.

“This group has another opportunity to compete in the State Tournament and that was the goal for the season,” Bynum said. “Now that we are in, our focus will be to post the best eight scores we can over the two days of the tournament and see if that is good enough to warrant a State Championship!”

This is Enterprise’s third consecutive State Tournament appearance; the Cats were runner up in 2021 and third last year.

Results from the South Sub-State golf tournament played today at Azalea City golf course in Mobile: Enterprise - 297, Auburn - 298, Fairhope - 300 and St Paul’s - 313.

Fairhope’s Trip Duke (70) and Brody Quattlebaum (72) qualified for next week’s championship as individuals.

Enterprise’s individual scores: Gibby Charlton (69) medalist, Nick Cook (75), Jon Ed Steed (75) and Luke Thornton (78). Jackson Bailey had a non-counting score (81).