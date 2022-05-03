EHS golf team qualifies for state

Enterprise High School’s boy’s golf team fired a 298 total at Moore’s Mill in Auburn Monday in a 7A sub-state match to finish second and qualify for the state tournament to be played next week.

Auburn High School shot 292 to win Monday’s event. Fairhope (300) and Baker (346) did not advance to the championship event.

“I am so proud for the team as they have played themselves into the State Golf Championship Tournament!” said Enterprise coach Rex Bynum. “There were some tense moments after play, when Jackson Bailey, who shot a 76, was disqualified for an improper drop on the first hole.

“It was my mistake that allowed that drop to take place, so I take responsibility for almost costing the team a chance to play next week.

“Nick Cook was questioned about a drop he took on the sixth hole, but after a lengthy inquiry and the support of the Auburn player in his group, Nick’s score of 70 stood.

“Hunter McCarty did not have his best game, but he battled the entire round and his 83 had to count. That’s why I am so proud of this team because they never give in or give up!

“Jon Ed Steed (72) and Gibson Charlton (73) had a good day, so the team is peaking at the right time!

“The State Tournament will be played next Monday and Tuesday, May 9-10, at the Robert Trent Jones Hampton Cove River Course in Huntsville.”

Auburn’s Conner Jones (69) was Monday’s sub-state medalist. Fairhope High School’s Trip Duke (71) qualified as an individual, as did Smith Station’s Jackson Williams (74).