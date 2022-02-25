EHS golf teams show improvement

Enterprise High School’s junior varsity and junior high golf teams had a busy week with matches on Wednesday and Thursday.

Enterprise hosted Wednesday’s match at Enterprise Country Club, an event won by Opp High School’s 340; Landon Rogers fired a 78 to lead the Bobcats to the win by a stroke over Elba High.

Peyton McCart led the Tigers with a 78.

Brantley High (361), Andalusia High (362), Enterprise jayvee (386), Straughn High (399) and Enterprise’s junior high team (450) completed the tourney field.

Scores for the Enterprise High jayvee team were Parker Trawick 91, Colton Tuttle 92, Christopher Rios 100 and Dylan Trull 103.

Enterprise’s junior high squad scores included Harris Burg 91, Brooks Willette 106, Neil Ferguson 115, William Schleusner 118 and Parker Gibb’s 120.

Geneva’s Colton Yarbrough fired an 82 and Samson’s Coy Ingram shot 83 playing as individuals.

“Parker Trawick, Harris, and Colton played very well!” said veteran Enterprise coach Rex Bynum. “Brooks had a good day, too.