EHS golf wins tournament

The Enterprise High School boys’ golf team hit veteran coach Rex Bynum’s long-standing magic number of 300 and it allowed the Wildcats to defeat 14 other teams and win its first tournament of the year.

The prestigious event was contested in Hoover at the Robert Trent Jones Trail Oxmoor Valley course.

Enterprise and Hewitt-Trussville, a close second at 304, lapped the field; no other team finished within 25 strokes of the Cats and Huskies.

Tournament medalist Jon Ed Steed fired a 69 on the treacherous course and he and teammate Gibson Charlton (73) were named to the All-Tournament team.

Nick Cook shot 76 and Jackson Bailey and Hunter McCarty had matching 82s.

“I am so proud for this team to get their first tournament win of the season!” Bynum said. “The team was one shot shy of breaking 300, but that will happen very soon!

“Jon Ed fired his second 69 for the year and was medalist for the second time also! Gibby was solid again and Nick bounced back from his last outing.

“Jackson had three loose swings that cost him six strokes and Hunter had three penalty strokes to put him into the 80s. The team is on track to have an outstanding season and I am just glad to be there to watch them play.”

Friday matchEnterprise High School’s junior varsity golf team fired a 366 to finish third in a four-team match played at Elba Country Club Friday.

Colton Tuttle’s 85 led the Wildcats, with Parker Trawick (90), Dylan Trull (92), Christopher Roos (99) and Harris Burg (105) also competing for Enterprise.

“I was certainly pleased with the play of the JV team,” said EHS coach Rex Bynum. “Colton Tuttle had quite the turnaround with 49 front and an even par 36 back.

“Parker was his usual steady self. Dylan Trull and Christopher Rios posted good scores. Harris had an off day because he is a much better player than the score he shot.

“There is talent in this group and they are working hard, so I expect even better play as the season progresses!”

Trawick and Burg are seventh graders; Tuttle and Trull are in eighth grade; and Roos is a sophomore.

Friday’s host team, Elba High, claimed a win with a team score of 319.

Brantley, led by the day’s medalist, Tucker Kilcrease’s 77, was second with 345.

Andalusia finished fourth with a 381 total.