EHS junior varsity falls to Early County

Enterprise defenders allowed the Bobcats only four plays in the third period’s opening possession and got the ball back for their offensive teammates at the EHS 38-yard line.

Nine plays later, Green scored on a 2-yard run with 3:34 remaining in the third period; another missed 2-point conversion opportunity left EHS ahead 20-6.

The visitor’s offense came alive then, and quickly covered 70 yards in 6 plays to draw within a touchdown of the lead; the touchdown came on a 34-yard pass completion with 49 seconds left in the third period.

A successful 2-point conversion further cut into the EHS lead 20-14.

But the home fires were still burning as Green blazed around end and went 70 yards for his third touchdown of the game with 13 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

Enterprise missed another conversion attempt, 26-14.

Early County had the ball to start the fourth quarter and figured out what to do with it … twice.

By recovering two offensive fumbles in the Bobcats drive, and overcoming a negated touchdown run, Early County got its next touchdown on a 30-yard run with 3:26 showing on the stadium clock.