EHS junior varsity falls to Early County

The Early County High School Bobcats showed no signs of bus lag from their trip from Blakely, Georgia, to Wildcat Stadium for a junior varsity football game against Enterprise High School Thursday night.
The visiting Bobcats out-clawed the Wildcats 28-26.
After a penalty-riddled, scoreless first quarter, Early County capped a 14-play drive with an 8-yard scoring pass with 6:34 left to play in the second period to take the lead.
The 2-point conversion attempt was stopped, leaving ECHS ahead 6-0.
Enterprise roared back and used 11 plays to cover 70 yards to tie the game on a 1-yard run by Tomorris Green with 2:00 minutes remaining before intermission; Green ran for the 2-point conversion 8-6.
Enterprise defenders stymied the visitors for four downs on the next ECHS possession and got the ball back at the EHS 43.
Three plays were needed to increase the home team’s lead.
Max Faught sped his way 28 yards into the Bobcats end zone for a touchdown with 11 seconds left in the first half, 14-6.
The first of three missed 2-point conversion attempts would loom large at game’s end.
David Alvaro recovered an ECHS fumble at the visitor’s 25-yard line but the Cats were unable to score in the last four seconds of the first half.
Enterprise defenders allowed the Bobcats only four plays in the third period’s opening possession and got the ball back for their offensive teammates at the EHS 38-yard line.
Nine plays later, Green scored on a 2-yard run with 3:34 remaining in the third period; another missed 2-point conversion opportunity left EHS ahead 20-6.
The visitor’s offense came alive then, and quickly covered 70 yards in 6 plays to draw within a touchdown of the lead; the touchdown came on a 34-yard pass completion with 49 seconds left in the third period.
A successful 2-point conversion further cut into the EHS lead 20-14.
But the home fires were still burning as Green blazed around end and went 70 yards for his third touchdown of the game with 13 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
Enterprise missed another conversion attempt, 26-14.
Early County had the ball to start the fourth quarter and figured out what to do with it … twice.
By recovering two offensive fumbles in the Bobcats drive, and overcoming a negated touchdown run, Early County got its next touchdown on a 30-yard run with 3:26 showing on the stadium clock.
Tyler Simmons intercepted the Bobcats 2-point conversion attempt that followed a 15-yard celebration step-off against the visitors, 26-20.
Starting from their 30-yard line, the Wildcats gained 9 yards on a run by Green before a lost fumble on the next play gave the Bobcats the ball at the EHS 32 with 2:36 to play.
Six snaps later, the Bobcats knotted the score 26-26 with 22 seconds remaining in the game.
An EHS defender deflected the 2-point conversion attempt pass … into the arms of the receiver 28-26.
Enterprise had four plays at the end of the game but advanced only to midfield when the final horn sounded.
The Wildcats gained 357 total yards, all on the ground in 37 rushes. Green had 21 carries for 179 yards.
Early County earned 133 rushing yards on 22 tries and added 130 passing yards on a 9-for-20 night.