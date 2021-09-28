EHS JV ties with Auburn High

At least three times, the teams committed off-setting penalties, adding to the lack of momentum for both teams.

Neither the Cats nor Tigers mounted a successful scoring drive until the fourth period.

But Enterprise scored first, with a minute left in the third quarter, when Auburn quarterback Davis Harsin chased down a bad snap from the visitor’s 22-yard line.

Harsin recovered the errant snap but was tackled in his end zone for a safety.

The Cats were unable to mount a drive to open the fourth quarter and Auburn regained possession at its 31 where Harsin and his mates went to work.

The Tigers gained 13 yards in the air on the first play, then Harsin ran for 5 yards to the AHS 49.

The junior signal-caller broke free on the next play and ran down the middle of the field 51 yards for the game’s first touchdown.

Harsin threw to Gibson Loughridge for the 2-point conversion putting the Tigers ahead 8-2 with 5:16 left in the game.

Being behind aggravated the Cats.

On first-and-10 from the EHS 25, Raymond McGoley sprinted and clawed his way 73 yards to the visitor’s 2-yard line.