EHS swim team practicing for season

The Enterprise High swim team is churning toward its season opening meet in September.

The Wildcats completed preseason conditioning last week, held tryouts on Monday and are practicing almost daily. A normal in-season practice routine starts next week – during which students return to school.

“These kids are very dedicated,” EHS coach Sarah Thorn said. “We’ll have regular evening practices 5:30 to 7 Monday, Tuesday and Thursday and early morning practices they come 6 to 7 on Wednesday and Friday.”

Thorn, who is also the Enterprise YMCA’s Aquatics Director, talked about her appreciation for the team’s use of the Y’s facilities, particularly the resurfaced pool.

“Until the offer of this partnership came from Mr. Richard Pipkin, we weren't sure if we would have a season this year,” Thorn said. “Our usual facility is provided by MWR at Fort Rucker, which continues to be unavailable due to the COVID situation.

“We are grateful to be working with the Enterprise YMCA to build both the EHS Swim Team and the Y's own aquatics programs and hope that this will be the start of an ongoing cooperation to benefit both organizations.”

Pipkin, Director of the Enterprise Y, said it’s another example of this community working together.

“We’re excited to have the opportunity to work with the Enterprise High School swim team to practice and possibly have some meets one day,” Pipkin said, adding the addition of starting blocks and lane markers would be necessary.

“We’re excited that Coach Thorn is on board with us. We work well together. And we have to thank the community for supporting the Enterprise YMCA and this beautiful facility.”