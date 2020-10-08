Elba-Abbeville outcome has playoff implications

There are playoff implications all over tonight’s Elba football game at Abbeville.
The question is less about making the playoffs – both teams are in fine position there – but where those games will be played.
“There shouldn’t be any motivation needed,” Tigers head coach Marc Sieving said. “This is a region game that could have big outcomes for a home vs. away playoff game. We’ve got to show up and play our best game, for sure.”
Both teams are very athletic and both head coaches – the Yellow Jackets are led by LaBrian Stewart – are in their first season with their players.
Elba is 5-2 overall, 3-1 in Class 2A, Region 2. Abbeville is 5-1 and also 3-1 in the region. They trail G.W. Long (5-0, 4-0) by a game. Geneva County, which defeated Abbeville and lost last week at Elba, is 5-1 overall, 3-1 in the powerhouse region.
“I would say they’re the most athletic team we’ve faced all year,” Sieving said. “Coach Stewart’s done a really good job with them.”
Abbeville’s versatile attack starts with quarterback Martavious Glanton.
“He is really fast and he makes a lot of plays with his feet. He can also make a lot of plays with his arm,” the Elba coach said.
There are weapons around Glanton.
“They’ve got a good running back and some receivers that can hurt you, too. And they can line up and just pound you with that offensive line that they have. They’ve got some big ones up there, some mashers, for sure,” Sieving added. “We’re going to have our hands full. We’ll have to find a way to get some stops on defense. If we can do that and maintain what we’ve had going offensively, that would definitely be to our benefit, for sure.”
The coach expects Abbeville to try to take away Elba’s formidable ground game.
“Defensively, they’re going to stack the box on us,” he said. “They’ve got some linebackers who like to blitz. It presents problems for us to block them and pick them all up. But we’ve got a good football team, too.”
The Tigers are coming off handing Geneva County its first loss.
“Ja’Quez Prince probably played his best game,” the coach said, mentioning his quarterback and defensive back who intercepted a pass. “He had well over 100 yards rushing and threw for a touchdown. It was just a great offensive effort.
“And defensively, from the middle of the second quarter our defense played lights out. Big credit to our guys, but we’ve got to keep it going.”
