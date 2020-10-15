Elba, Ariton play for likely playoff spot

There’s no downplaying the importance of Elba’s region showdown at Ariton on Friday night.

The winner almost certainly earns the region’s fourth and final playoff spot. The loser almost certainly will be out of the postseason.

“It’s big,” Elba head coach Marc Sieving agreed. “We’ve expressed that to our kids. I think they understand. I’m sure Ariton does, too. We’re going to have a good football game on our hands Friday night.”

Both teams trail region leader G.W. Long (5-0) and second-place Abbeville and Geneva County (both 4-1).

Elba is 5-3 overall, 3-2 in Class 2A, Region 2. The Tigers’ region losses came to G.W. Long (41-34) and Abbeville (48-42). The non-region loss came against Class 3A Providence Christian (27-20).

Ariton is 3-5 overall, 2-3 in region play but that is a bit deceiving. The Purple Cats have had an injury-plagued season but snapped a four-game losing streak last week with a shutout win over Zion Chapel. Four of their five losses have been by two touchdowns or fewer, the exception being Dale County rival G.W. Long 52-6.

“They’ve got a good football team. They've lost some close games,” Sieving said. “They’ll spread you out or they’ll get in two tight ends and run the ball.