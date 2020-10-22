Elba finishes season with homecoming

Elba coach Marc Sieving said Job 1 this week is to beat Houston County for a senior class that has dealt with a lot throughout 2020.

“We want to send these seniors out with a win,” Sieving said.

The Tigers (5-4, 3-3 in Class 2A, Region 2) will play their homecoming game in the season finale Friday night against Houston County (1-7, 1-4).

“We’ve got homecoming, got a lot of people coming back to Elba,” the coach said. “It’s going to be a big crowd and the main goal is to win the game. That’s going to be our focus. We want to finish this thing with a win, especially for the seniors.”

Barring a major upset, Elba will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2006.

“It’s just frustrating on a personal level,” Sieving said. “I just feel like there’s game we should have won that we didn’t. I’m excited to get back to work with these guys.

“I’ll say this, everybody had to deal with it, but these seniors had a lot of stuff they had to deal with and this team did in terms of COVID and having a new coach and not being able to have spring football. That’s stuff that everybody had to deal with, I know. I just wish we had more time with them.”