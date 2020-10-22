Elba finishes season with homecoming

Elba coach Marc Sieving said Job 1 this week is to beat Houston County for a senior class that has dealt with a lot throughout 2020.
“We want to send these seniors out with a win,” Sieving said.
The Tigers (5-4, 3-3 in Class 2A, Region 2) will play their homecoming game in the season finale Friday night against Houston County (1-7, 1-4).
“We’ve got homecoming, got a lot of people coming back to Elba,” the coach said. “It’s going to be a big crowd and the main goal is to win the game. That’s going to be our focus. We want to finish this thing with a win, especially for the seniors.”
Barring a major upset, Elba will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2006.
“It’s just frustrating on a personal level,” Sieving said. “I just feel like there’s game we should have won that we didn’t. I’m excited to get back to work with these guys.
“I’ll say this, everybody had to deal with it, but these seniors had a lot of stuff they had to deal with and this team did in terms of COVID and having a new coach and not being able to have spring football. That’s stuff that everybody had to deal with, I know. I just wish we had more time with them.”
Asked particularly about this senior class, which including playmakers Ja’Quez Prince at quarterback, running back Collin Harrison and wingback Duck Lane, Sieving praised the group.
“Our seniors have been great. They’ve done everything we asked them to do,” he said. “They’ve bought in and come to work every week with a good attitude. That’s all you can ask from those guys. They’re good people, too. I’m excited to see what the future holds for each one of them.”
Houston County is coming off a loss to Abbeville, but Sieving said the game film wasn’t nearly as bad as the 48-0 score indicated.
“They got beat pretty bad by Abbeville but they had some really successful drives,” the coach said. “They showed they can move the ball. We’re coming out this week like every week – we want to improve and have a good showing on Friday.”
