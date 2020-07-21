Elba football holds Picture Day

ELBA — Moms were taking photos of their kids. Kids were taking photos of each other. The lead photographer was calling out the next position groups to get into position.

It was Picture Day for Elba football — and the Tigers’ bright white jerseys practically radiated on a blistering, sun-filled morning.

“Seeing our guys out here makes it real,” first-year Elba head coach Marc Sieving said. “It tells you you’re close. It’s awesome to have them dressed up and looking good and excited about practice.”

The Tigers will move back up to Class 2A this season and will play in a region with Abbeville, Ariton, Cottonwood, Geneva County, Houston County, G.W. Long and Zion Chapel.

Sieving said his players have invested a lot this summer.

“We’ve still got a long way to go. We’re not done yet, but definitely pleased with the summer and really looking forward to the days we can actually practice,” the coach said, referring to Monday’s scheduled opening of practice. “We’re going to give them the rest of this week off and when we come back Monday we’re be at full speed.”

A first-year varsity head coach, Sieving said he was excited, but mainly for his players.

“They’re a good group of kids and we want the best for them,” he said. “We’re going to work our tails off for them and they’re going to work hard. We’re going to try to do something special.”