Elba hands Geneva County its first loss

Elba quarterback Ja’Quez Prince ran for three touchdowns and threw for another and the Tigers dominated previously undefeated Geneva County 50-22 Friday night.
Elba (5-2, 3-1 region), disappointed with a home loss last week, was physical and focused against the visiting Bulldogs (5-1, 3-1).
“Our message all week at practice was, ‘Don’t tell me, show me,’” Elba head coach Marc Sieving said Saturday. “We felt like our guys really took that to heart. We came out offensively, we were hot. It took us a little while to get them figured out defensively, but once we did that was the end of it.”
As it has done several times this season, Elba scored on its first possession.
“We marched it down in eight play,” the coach said. “Then they scored in one play. We were back and forth on touchdowns in the first quarter. We made an adjustment around the start of the second quarter and ended up getting a stop. Then we scored again, which gave us a little room.
“We got to the half and went over our adjustment and reinforced it, made sure everybody knew what they were doing. I don’t know if they had 20 yards rushing in the second half.”
Geneva County did not play standout running back Emmanuel Henderson, who reportedly was rehabbing an injury. Sieving said it was odd as coaches and Elba players looked frantically early in the game for Henderson.
“It was like, ‘Where is he?’ We had no idea the guy wasn’t playing,” the coach said. “My thing with that is we scored 50 points and took a knee down there close at the end. He doesn’t play defense.
“The big thing for us is we didn’t make the mistakes that we made last week – the turnovers and things like that. We improved, is what we did. We improved from one week to the next. I think that’s the difference.”
Prince rushed the ball 14 times for 152 yards – scoring on runs of 25, 18 and 21 yards. He also threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Chrystyile Caldwell.
Collin Harrison scored on runs of 28, 1 and 14 yards for Elba, which led 34-22 at the half.
“Our running back ran for 100 yards, another ran for 75, another ran for 65. I think we had 385 yards rushing in the game and another 81 passing,” Sieving said. “That’s 400 yards of offense. That’s a bunch of guys doing good stuff.
“The offensive line dominating the line of scrimmage was the main difference. Our offensive line coach, Al Gilmore, really challenged his guys and they responded.”
For Geneva County, KenLi Preyer ran for 76 yards on six tries and had a 74-yard touchdown run that answered Elba’s opening TD.
Geneva County quarterback Will Birdsong was 7-of-15 passing, which included an 86-yard TD throw to Colby Fuller, who caught four passes for 172 yards in the game. Chico Cotton had a 6-yard scoring run.
But in the second half Elba’s defense smothered the Bulldogs, forcing them to the air. Prince and Caldwell both had interceptions to seal the game.
Elba plays another crucial road game Friday on the road against Abbeville.
