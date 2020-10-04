Elba hands Geneva County its first loss

Elba quarterback Ja’Quez Prince ran for three touchdowns and threw for another and the Tigers dominated previously undefeated Geneva County 50-22 Friday night.

Elba (5-2, 3-1 region), disappointed with a home loss last week, was physical and focused against the visiting Bulldogs (5-1, 3-1).

“Our message all week at practice was, ‘Don’t tell me, show me,’” Elba head coach Marc Sieving said Saturday. “We felt like our guys really took that to heart. We came out offensively, we were hot. It took us a little while to get them figured out defensively, but once we did that was the end of it.”

As it has done several times this season, Elba scored on its first possession.

“We marched it down in eight play,” the coach said. “Then they scored in one play. We were back and forth on touchdowns in the first quarter. We made an adjustment around the start of the second quarter and ended up getting a stop. Then we scored again, which gave us a little room.

“We got to the half and went over our adjustment and reinforced it, made sure everybody knew what they were doing. I don’t know if they had 20 yards rushing in the second half.”