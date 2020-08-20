Elba opens season at home against Daleville Friday

Elba opens its football season at home Friday night when Daleville visits the Tigers for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

“It sure has been a long, tough stretch to get here, but, man, we are excited to have the opportunity to play,” Elba first-year coach Marc Sieving said this week.

The Warhawks defeated Elba last season.

“We really don’t know too much about them. They’re usually a real physical team,” Sieving said. “They had a lot of success running the football last year. We’re expecting to have our hands full, that’s for sure, especially with them being a 3A team.”

Sieving said the Tigers are reasonably healthy going into the game with the exception of a lineman they will be without.

Elba quarterback Jacquez Prince is a returning starter, as are several of the Tigers’ skill position players like running back Collin Harrison, fullback Chrystyile Caldwell and wingback Iverson Lane.

“He’s definitely the one that runs the show for us,” Sieving said of Prince. “He’s done a good job of learning the offense. It’s not all on him, though. It’s going to take everybody doing their job to get the result we want.”

The coach called the Elba defense “a work in progress.”

“It’s tough that first game going into it, not knowing exactly what you’ll see formation-wise and all that,” he said. “That’s a little bit of a concern. We’ve definitely been preaching the fundamentals. This thing’s going to come down to blocking and tackling.”

The new season for Elba comes with a new system, a new coach and a new season after an offseason without spring football and limited summer workouts. Sieving said the players and his staff have answered a number of challenges.