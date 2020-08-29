Elba passes big test against Opp

Elba scored two touchdowns in 59 seconds late in the game as the Tigers edged Opp 26-21 Friday night.

Jacquez Prince threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to John Martin Wilson with 2:41 left. Prince then picked off a pass and returned it 47 yards for a touchdown at the 1:42 mark as Elba turned a 14-8 deficit at the start of the fourth quarter into a 26-14 lead.

Chrystyile Caldwell, who scored the game’s first touchdown on an 80-yard run, pulled the Tigers closer with a 2-yard TD run with 11:53 left in the game.

Elba coach Marc Sieving said as big as Elba’s fourth-quarter surge was, its defense finding a way to stay in the game in the first half may have been even bigger.

“It was crazy. I don’t know how else to say it,” Sieving said on Saturday morning. “I bet they had the ball for 50 plays in the first half and we had it for about 10. Our defense, they fought and scrapped the entire first half. Somehow, it was only 8-8 at halftime.

“That was huge. Our guys seemed like they were disappointed at halftime. We told them, ‘Hey, the score is tied. It’s going to come down to how much you want it.’ We certainly had to overcome a lot of things in the second half.”

After Caldwell’s long touchdown run early, Opp tied the game 8-0 on a 1-yard run by Kevin Parreria.

The Bobcats took the lead when Hal Smithart threw a 4-yard TD pass to Brady James in the third quarter.

Caldwell’s 2-yard touchdown came in the first moments of the fourth quarter before the Tigers made the plays in the game’s final minutes.