Elba prepares for Providence

Elba moves out of region play Friday night and plays host to Class 3A Providence Christian.
“We’re looking forward to a home game,” Tigers head coach Marc Sieving said this week. “We were at Cottonwood and went to G.W. Long before that. We’ve got two home games coming up and that will be nice.”
As tempting as it may be to look ahead to an Oct. 2 showdown with unbeaten Geneva County, the coach said Providence Christian has his team’s attention.
“Providence is a really good football team. They’re a real disciplined bunch,” Sieving said, adding the Eagles (1-3 with losses to Slocomb, Wicksburg and 5A Rehobeth) can wear down defenses and shorten the game. “They’ve really established some drives with their offense – just kind of pecking away at you, 5, 6, 7 yards at a pop and keeping your defense on the field. We’ve got to do our best to get off the field on defense to give our offense more opportunities to score.
“Defensively, they’re probably one of the better technique teams that we’ll play. Their guys are seldom in the wrong spot, seldom line up incorrectly. You can tell they’re a really well-coached team.”
Providence will be the third Class 3A opponent Elba has faced this season, joining Daleville and Opp.
Elba’s offense was sharp at Cottonwood as the Tigers scored on every first-half possession and rolled to a 48-0 halftime lead. Sieving said it was the Elba defense that made big strides in the 56-6 victory.
“I feel like we executed better on both sides of the ball, particularly on defense,” he said. “Guys fitting in the right spots, lot of gang tackling and lot of production our of a lot of people. That’s something we’re hoping we can build off of this week.
“Adin Rayborn played a really good game on the defensive line for us. He was our highest producing defensive lineman. Collins Sauls was another guy on defense that caused a fumble and a guy that gives a lot of effort.”
The coach said the non-region game is still important for the Tigers.
“This is definitely one we’re not taking lightly,” Sieving said. “We want to have momentum going into this four-game stretch of region play at the end of the season.”
Follow Ken Rogers on Twitter @debamabeat.
