Elba prepares for Providence

Elba moves out of region play Friday night and plays host to Class 3A Providence Christian.

“We’re looking forward to a home game,” Tigers head coach Marc Sieving said this week. “We were at Cottonwood and went to G.W. Long before that. We’ve got two home games coming up and that will be nice.”

As tempting as it may be to look ahead to an Oct. 2 showdown with unbeaten Geneva County, the coach said Providence Christian has his team’s attention.

“Providence is a really good football team. They’re a real disciplined bunch,” Sieving said, adding the Eagles (1-3 with losses to Slocomb, Wicksburg and 5A Rehobeth) can wear down defenses and shorten the game. “They’ve really established some drives with their offense – just kind of pecking away at you, 5, 6, 7 yards at a pop and keeping your defense on the field. We’ve got to do our best to get off the field on defense to give our offense more opportunities to score.

“Defensively, they’re probably one of the better technique teams that we’ll play. Their guys are seldom in the wrong spot, seldom line up incorrectly. You can tell they’re a really well-coached team.”

Providence will be the third Class 3A opponent Elba has faced this season, joining Daleville and Opp.