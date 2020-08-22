Elba routs Daleville to start season

Elba started the Marc Sieving era in style Friday night, building a big halftime lead over rebuilding Daleville and cruising to a 50-0 home victory.

The Tigers jumped on the Warhawks early and took care of business in a hurry, building a 38-0 halftime lead.

“Before the game you could tell our guys were hungry,” Sieving said Saturday. “They’ve been through a lot to get to this point and have this opportunity to play. I think when we came out of the field house and saw the crowd and heard the band it got us ready to go.”

Elba enjoyed an ideal start. The defense forced a quick punt and Duck Lane scored on a 23-yard run on the Tigers’ first play.

“We were really solid on defense all night long,” Sieving said. “I think they were under 50 total yards until they had a big play later in the game.”

Elba quarterback Jacquez Prince threw just two passes in the game, completing them both for 50-plus-yard touchdowns. Peyton McCart caught a 51-yard TD strike and Chrystyile Caldwell had a 54-yard TD reception.

Sieving said Elba had four or five backs that all gained around 50 yards – Collin Harrison (TD runs of 1 and 12 yards), J.D. Coleman (23-yard TD), Duck Lane (23-yard TD), Byron Burks and Prince.

“We’re excited about the win. We felt like our guys were ready to go,” Sieving said. “In hindsight, though, it’s never as good as you think it is. We had a lot of penalties. Had a score – maybe even two scores – called back on penalties.

“We’ve got a lot of things to clean up this week, especially going to Opp next week. They scored 60-something points last night (vs. Geneva). We’ll have our hands full with Opp.”

