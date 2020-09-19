Elba starts fast, pounds Cottonwood

Another fast start helped Elba breeze past Cottonwood 56-6 on Friday night.
The Tigers (4-1) scored on each of its first-half drives and led 48-0 at halftime.
“We’ve had some good success this year with getting the ball at the start of the game and being able to score on that drive,” Elba head coach Marc Sieving said Saturday morning. “I think it sets the tone for the game when you can come out and do that.”
Collin Harrison started the scoring on a 10-yard run and Chrystyile Caldwell, back from a hamstring injury, scored on a 66-yard carry as Elba pulled away quickly.
J.T. Coleman scored on a 37-yard run and quarterback Jacquez Prince scored on a 2-yard run to make it 29-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Prince threw a 51-yard touchdown pass to Peyton McCart and Harrison scored on a pair of 1-yard runs to make it 48-0.
“I don’t know if us not practicing got their legs back underneath them a little bit or what it was,” Sieving said. “We came out pretty hot.”
Harrison finished with 134 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries. Coleman had three rushes for 77 yards and two TDs.
As impressive as offensive numbers were, Sieving was more encouraged by the Elba defense.
“The biggest takeaway from the game is we felt we improved defensively,” the coach said. “I’m not talking about stopping their offense, per se, I’m talking about us doing our assignments.
“Tackling was so much better on defense last night. It’s not one guy trying to make up for a guy that didn’t do his job. Now you’ve got multiple people doing their job and they’re all arriving at the ball when they’re supposed to be there. That makes a big difference.”
In the second half, Cottonwood got its lone touchdown on a 4-yard run by Mekhi Anglin, who rushed for 73 yards on 12 carries during the game.
Elba got a final score on Coleman’s 32-yard run.
Sieving said the Tigers have a tough stretch of games upcoming, starting with a non-region game against Providence Christian at home, then region matchups at home against Geneva County and road games at Abbeville and Ariton.
“That’s going to pretty much decide our region,” the coach said. “We’re playing good ball, too. We just have to keep getting better.”
