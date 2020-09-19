Elba starts fast, pounds Cottonwood

Another fast start helped Elba breeze past Cottonwood 56-6 on Friday night.

The Tigers (4-1) scored on each of its first-half drives and led 48-0 at halftime.

“We’ve had some good success this year with getting the ball at the start of the game and being able to score on that drive,” Elba head coach Marc Sieving said Saturday morning. “I think it sets the tone for the game when you can come out and do that.”

Collin Harrison started the scoring on a 10-yard run and Chrystyile Caldwell, back from a hamstring injury, scored on a 66-yard carry as Elba pulled away quickly.

J.T. Coleman scored on a 37-yard run and quarterback Jacquez Prince scored on a 2-yard run to make it 29-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Prince threw a 51-yard touchdown pass to Peyton McCart and Harrison scored on a pair of 1-yard runs to make it 48-0.

“I don’t know if us not practicing got their legs back underneath them a little bit or what it was,” Sieving said. “We came out pretty hot.”

Harrison finished with 134 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries. Coleman had three rushes for 77 yards and two TDs.