Elba turnovers costly in loss to Providence

Providence Christian made Elba earn everything it got on Friday.

Marc Sieving said the Tigers earned their 27-20 loss.

“You can’t beat a good team, especially when you’re helping them win,” Sieving said after a disappointing performance. “We turned the ball over. The last two weeks we haven’t had the bad snaps or turnovers, but we came out last night and gave them the ball multiple times … I’m not even sure how many, but it was up there.

“That was very disappointing. You can’t help a team like that because they’re going to take advantage of it.”

The start of the game set a serious tone. Elba got the ball and punted after a three-and-out – a rarity this season when the Tigers have scored early in most games.

Providence scored on its first possession on Gus Goldsborough’s 1-yard run, then recovered the ensuing onside kick and Goldsborough broke loose on the next play for 52 yards and a touchdown.

“There weren’t three or four minutes off the clock and we were down 13-0,” Sieving said.