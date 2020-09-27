Elba turnovers costly in loss to Providence

Providence Christian made Elba earn everything it got on Friday.
Marc Sieving said the Tigers earned their 27-20 loss.
“You can’t beat a good team, especially when you’re helping them win,” Sieving said after a disappointing performance. “We turned the ball over. The last two weeks we haven’t had the bad snaps or turnovers, but we came out last night and gave them the ball multiple times … I’m not even sure how many, but it was up there.
“That was very disappointing. You can’t help a team like that because they’re going to take advantage of it.”
The start of the game set a serious tone. Elba got the ball and punted after a three-and-out – a rarity this season when the Tigers have scored early in most games.
Providence scored on its first possession on Gus Goldsborough’s 1-yard run, then recovered the ensuing onside kick and Goldsborough broke loose on the next play for 52 yards and a touchdown.
“There weren’t three or four minutes off the clock and we were down 13-0,” Sieving said.
And yet, the Tigers battled back. Chrystyile Caldwell scored on a 40-yard run with seconds left in the first quarter to cut the deficit to 13-8. The scored stayed there through halftime.
Elba’s Collin Harrison put the Tigers ahead by a point on a 10-yard run with 3:57 on the clock in the third quarter.
Providence didn’t quit, either. Grant Weatherford’s 18-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter put the Eagles ahead.
Harrison scored his second touchdown of the game on a 5-yard run midway through the fourth period. However, Providence stopped the Tigers on a two-point try with 6:54 remaining.
Goldsborough the scored the game-winning touchdown on a 10-yard run with 3:57 left. The Eagles defense protected the lead from there.
“We did battle back, but it’s just too many mistakes,” Sieving said. “I’ve got to do a better job of getting these guys ready. It’s just disappointing, for sure.”
Elba (4-2) returns to region play next week with a home game against undefeated Geneva County.
Follow Ken Rogers on Twitter @debamabeat.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!