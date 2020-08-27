 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elba works to get better with game at Opp next
0 comments

Elba works to get better with game at Opp next

Only $5 for 5 months

Not much went wrong for Elba in its 50-0 season-opening win over Daleville last week.

That doesn’t mean the Tigers were perfect.

“We had way too many penalties, first of all – a lot of them unnecessary,” first-year head coach Marc Sieving said this week. “We also had some missed blocking assignments, had some running backs not his the right hole, stuff like that.

“Defensively, we had so many corrections to make, that’s what we spent the majority of our time doing.”

Reminded the final score, Sieving said, “Oh, we were excited to win. We did some really good things in the game, too. But it’s all about trying to improve every week.”

Improvement will be necessary when the Tigers hit the road to play Opp, which debuted with an impressive 67-14 win over Geneva. Bobcats quarterback Hal Smithart threw six touchdown passes.

“Opp looks good,” Sieving said. “You can tell their players are well familiar with their system and they’re really good at executing it. They do a good job of pass protection in their offense. Defensively, they run to the football. They’ve got some guys who will really, really hustle. They’re definitely a quality opponent and we’ve got our hands full.”

Elba had a number of key contributors step up last week. Quarterback Jacquez Prince only threw two passes – a 54-yard touchdown to Chrystyile Caldwell and a 52-yard TD strike to Peyton McCart.

Duck Lane led the Tigers in rushing, gaining 57 yards on just two carries, including a 55-yard touchdown run on the Tigers’ first offensive play.

“Duck plays wingback for us,” Sieving said. “He had a really good game on defense the other night. Good kid, senior, does anything we ask him to do.”

The Tigers established something to build on in their opener.

“I felt like we did what we were supposed to do and didn’t let off on them,” the coach said. “We were definitely the dominant team.”

This week’s trip to Opp will be followed by the region opener against G.W. Long in Skipperville.

“We’ll learn a lot more over these next two weeks,” Sieving said.

Follow Ken Rogers on Twitter @debamabeat.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Enterprise eager for opener
Sports

Enterprise eager for opener

  • Updated

Enterprise opens its football season Friday night at home when the Carver Wolverines visit Wildcat Stadium for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Sports

HA shuts out Kinston

  • Updated

Houston Academy scored on its opening possession in both halves and the Raider defense shut out Kinston in a 16-0 victory in Friday night’s se…

Watch Now: Related Video

Enterprise boys, girls win area championships over Northview

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert