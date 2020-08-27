Elba works to get better with game at Opp next

Not much went wrong for Elba in its 50-0 season-opening win over Daleville last week.

That doesn’t mean the Tigers were perfect.

“We had way too many penalties, first of all – a lot of them unnecessary,” first-year head coach Marc Sieving said this week. “We also had some missed blocking assignments, had some running backs not his the right hole, stuff like that.

“Defensively, we had so many corrections to make, that’s what we spent the majority of our time doing.”

Reminded the final score, Sieving said, “Oh, we were excited to win. We did some really good things in the game, too. But it’s all about trying to improve every week.”

Improvement will be necessary when the Tigers hit the road to play Opp, which debuted with an impressive 67-14 win over Geneva. Bobcats quarterback Hal Smithart threw six touchdown passes.

“Opp looks good,” Sieving said. “You can tell their players are well familiar with their system and they’re really good at executing it. They do a good job of pass protection in their offense. Defensively, they run to the football. They’ve got some guys who will really, really hustle. They’re definitely a quality opponent and we’ve got our hands full.”

Elba had a number of key contributors step up last week. Quarterback Jacquez Prince only threw two passes – a 54-yard touchdown to Chrystyile Caldwell and a 52-yard TD strike to Peyton McCart.

Duck Lane led the Tigers in rushing, gaining 57 yards on just two carries, including a 55-yard touchdown run on the Tigers’ first offensive play.