Elba's fast start ignites win over Zion Chapel

Elba’s headliners made impactful appearances and the Tigers celebrated Senior Night with a 38-7 victory over Zion Chapel on Friday night.

“We were proud to honor our seniors and their families. It’s a pretty big commitment playing football for four years. We were glad we were able to do that,” Elba head coach Marc Sieving said.

The Tigers (3-1) rebounded from last week’s loss to G.W. Long very quickly.

Quarterback Ja’Quez Prince took Elba’s first offensive play 59 yards for a touchdown. On their next series Duck Lane scored on a 71-yard sprint to the end zone, his only carry of the game. On the next series Collin Harrison went 52 yards for a score.

Elba scored on each first-half possession and led 38-0 at halftime.

“We got off to a fast start. We were really pleased with our offense,” Sieving said. “Defensively, we’ve been having some trouble getting off the field sometimes. It’s an assignment missed here and an assignment missed there. We gave up more yards than we’d like to, but we did keep them out of the end zone, and that’s the most important thing.”

The Tigers took advantage of the chance to develop some depth in the second half.

“We got to play a bunch of young guys,” Sieving said. “We’re always trying to develop more players, so it was great for us to get those young guys in there and get them some reps.”

Zion Chapel rushed for more than 219 yards and finished with 245 total yards.

Rebels coach Randy Bryant said Zion Chapel “played a lot better as a team.”