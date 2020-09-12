Elba's fast start ignites win over Zion Chapel

Elba’s headliners made impactful appearances and the Tigers celebrated Senior Night with a 38-7 victory over Zion Chapel on Friday night.
“We were proud to honor our seniors and their families. It’s a pretty big commitment playing football for four years. We were glad we were able to do that,” Elba head coach Marc Sieving said.
The Tigers (3-1) rebounded from last week’s loss to G.W. Long very quickly.
Quarterback Ja’Quez Prince took Elba’s first offensive play 59 yards for a touchdown. On their next series Duck Lane scored on a 71-yard sprint to the end zone, his only carry of the game. On the next series Collin Harrison went 52 yards for a score.
Elba scored on each first-half possession and led 38-0 at halftime.
“We got off to a fast start. We were really pleased with our offense,” Sieving said. “Defensively, we’ve been having some trouble getting off the field sometimes. It’s an assignment missed here and an assignment missed there. We gave up more yards than we’d like to, but we did keep them out of the end zone, and that’s the most important thing.”
The Tigers took advantage of the chance to develop some depth in the second half.
“We got to play a bunch of young guys,” Sieving said. “We’re always trying to develop more players, so it was great for us to get those young guys in there and get them some reps.”
Zion Chapel rushed for more than 219 yards and finished with 245 total yards.
Rebels coach Randy Bryant said Zion Chapel “played a lot better as a team.”
“We had a ninth grader at quarterback who hasn’t really played quarterback before, really,” Bryant said of Mason Stuart. “He played really well. He got hit pretty good late in the first half and we held him out the second half.
“We couldn’t finish drives and made too many critical mistakes, but we moved the ball well at times and made some big plays. I wish our defense could have made a couple more plays. It’s just youth and inexperience that causes issues. We’re living through that right now.”
Brockston Bragg scored Zion Chapel's touchdown on a 1-yard run in the second half.
Elba’s Prince was 2-for-2 for 67 yards, including a 59-yard touchdown pass to Trenton Hamilton. Prince also carried three times for 64 yards and a touchdown. Harrison had just two carries and had a 52-yard TD and a 70-yard score.
Elba plays at Cottonwood next Friday. Zion Chapel (0-3) will play a home game at Bates Memorial Stadium against Houston County.
