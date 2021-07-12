Enterprise 17U All-Star baseball team wins state tournament

“That’s been our main problem this season. We do have some kids on the mend, but with kids still playing out of position, it’s crucial we get them more reps in those positions,” he said. “Like anyone, kids need reps, just constant reps. We’re more set after this weekend, though. I was still experimenting because of people playing out of position, but we locked it down where they can get those reps instead of moving around constantly.”

Another big area of adjustment was losing the bulk of his team from last year, a team that also made it to the World Series. Just three players returned this season.

“The team I had last year, that was my main core travel ball team I had for years,” Morris said. “There’s been an adjustment period for that, but most of the kids we picked up I know and I’ve coached at one time or another. It’s worked out.”

One area they have not struggled in, however, is coming together as a team. Morris said despite several of the players coming from Troy, Daleville and New Brockton, they’ve all played together or against each other at some point in time.