Enterprise 9th grade team falls to Crestview

Enterprise High School’s ninth-grade football team traveled to Crestview (Florida) Monday searching for a win but didn’t find it; the Wildcats lost to the Bulldogs, 34-20.

“That being said, our players played their best game of the year, effort wise,” said EHS coach Steve Kracht. “They battled to the last snap!”

The Cats had some bright spots in the loss.

“We had three scoring plays: a 65-yard run by Brady Cavanaugh, a 70-yard run by Jy’Rell Reese, and a 40-yard pass completion from Cates Blackmon to Brady Cavanaugh,” Kracht said

The Cats had some dim spots.

“Four turnovers really hurt us,” Kracht said. “It was a very physical game, maybe the most physical that we've played in this season.

“Our players responded well to the physicality and did not back down. When we learn to eliminate the self-inflicted wounds, we'll be pretty good.”