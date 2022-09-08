 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Enterprise 9th graders lose to Dothan, 40-17

Enterprise High School’s ninth-grade football team ran into a buzzsaw in Rip Hewes Stadium Tuesday night; Dothan High School’s Wolves downed the Wildcats, 40-17.

“The first half was all Dothan,” said EHS coach Steve Kracht. “We couldn't sustain anything on offense and our defense struggled with the single-wing.”

The Cats did have some positive moments, mostly in the second half, including an 83-yard pass completion from Dougie Branson to Brady Cavanaugh. Jose Segura added the first of two conversions after the score.

Segura also kicked a 35-yard field goal.

Cates Blackmon had a 2-yard touchdown run.

Defensively, Landon Creech had an interception for the Cats.

Enterprise will host Carroll High Monday at 6 p.m. in Wildcat Stadium.

