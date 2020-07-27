Enterprise Aces hold off Tennessee team 6-5

Enterprise again stayed alive in the Dixie Pre-Majors World Series, holding off a late rally and defeating Portland, Tenn., 6-5 in an elimination game.

Andrew Cashin pitched 6 1/3 innings before having to leave due to his pitch count. The Aces were up 6-1 at that point and Tennessee had a runner on first.

But a walk and an error loaded the bases – then a grand slam cleared them and pulled Portland within a run at 6-5.

Reliever Lane Danford entered and got a strikeout and a fly ball to end the game.

Enterprise is one of four teams left in the World Series. It will play Tuesday at 1 p.m. against the winner of unbeatens Hernando County (Fla.), which beat the Aces in the opening game of the Series, and Louisiana.

The Hernando County-Louisiana loser will face once-beaten Mississippi on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.