Enterprise Aces start World Series with 8-6 loss
Enterprise Aces start World Series with 8-6 loss

The Enterprise Aces let an early lead slip away and missed opportunities to either stretch that lead or come back when they opened the Dixie Pre-Majors World Series in Guntersville with a frustrating, 8-6 loss to Hernando County (Florida) on Saturday morning.

The Aces fell into the losers’ bracket and will play an elimination game this morning against the South Carolina-Mississippi loser at 9 a.m. Sunday.

Enterprise led 4-0 at one point, but the Florida state champs broke loose for seven unanswered runs and took an 8-4 lead in the final inning. The Aces scored two runs and had the bases loaded with no outs in their final at-bat. Two strikeouts and a groundout ended the rally and the game.

In the third inning, Enterprise had runners on second and third with one out and didn’t score. The runner on second was picked off, and a groundout ended the inning. Enterprise also loaded the bases with no outs in the fifth and didn’t score.

