Enterprise claims 28-12 win over Carver

The 18th gridiron meeting between Enterprise High School’s Wildcats and Carver High’s Wolverines ended as had 16 earlier games in the series, dating to 1974, with Enterprise winning.
Friday night, Enterprise won 28-12 in Wildcat Stadium.
The lone blemish in the Wolverines rivalry came in 1995, when Carver won, 22-8, in R.L Bates Memorial Stadium.
Friday’s win for Enterprise (2-0) was not a thing of beauty, except for the winning part, as penalties and missteps made the game agonizingly long and aggravating for both teams.
Enterprise was flagged for 110 penalty yards on 11 infractions while Carver was penalized 16 times for 121 yards.
Carver showed early on the Wolverines didn’t come to town to lose; the visitors scored on their second possession after recovering an EHS fumble handed them their second opportunity with the ball.
It took three plays for the Wolverines to cover 43 yards, and the touchdown came on a 31-yard run by quarterback Keilan Eagle with 7:16 left in the first quarter.
The PAT went awry.
The score remained unchanged about as long as the Wildcats could stand being behind for the first time this season.
Enterprise tied the game when Zy’air Boyd dashed 8 yards to cap a 5-play, 42-yard drive with 7:57 to play in the first half. Drew Pickard nailed the PAT to put the Cats ahead 7-6.
Enterprise never trailed again, but could never completely relax until game’s end.
The score remained unchanged until 8:32 of the third period when Enterprise added to its lead as Quentin Hayes, in a rare appearance in August, iced a 6-play, 64-yard march with a 1-yard run.
Mykel Johnson, on a key play, streaked into the end zone with the 2-point conversion to increase the home team’s lead to 15-6.
The pesky Wolverines answered quickly when Eagle hooked up with Marquan Jamerson on a 76-yard scoring strike, cutting the EHS lead to 15-12 with 7:36 left in the night’s third stanza. The touchdown rewarded a 3-play, 90-yard drive.
The Cats blocked the PAT on another critical play.
Carver was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct on the touchdown, and the Cats made the most of the vital penalty, assessed on the ensuing kickoff, by returning the kick to Carver’s 45-yard line.
That was just where Williams wanted the ball; he went the distance on the first snap to pad Enterprise’s advantage to 21-12 with 7:19 remaining in the third quarter.
Carver, returning the favor, blocked Enterprise’s PAT leaving the score 21-12, where it remained throughout the remainder of the third period.
The seemingly endless fourth quarter was not for the faint of heart on either side of Wildcat Stadium.
The Cats and Wolverines swapped mistakes throughout the final 12 minutes during which 65 penalty yards were measured.
After holding the visitors on downs to begin the stretch run, the Cats were forced to punt and the Wolverines had a lengthy return of Johnson’s 35-yard kick negated by a block in the back foul.
Scrimmaging from their 32, the Wolverines were tagged with a chop block on first down and backpedaled to the 18-yard line.
Three plays later, Enterprise’s Marshawn Fitzpatrick intercepted a Carver pass and raced 64 yards to the visitor’s 1-yard line … all for naught as the Cats were penalized for roughing Carver’s passer.
Aided by another 15-yard infraction, this one for pass interference on Enterprise, Carver’s hopes remained alive at its 42-yard line.
The Cats soon sacked Carver’s quarterback for a 12-yard loss and forced a 31-yard punt … but the Wolverines jumped on an Enterprise fumble on the return, putting them near the EHS 40-yard line with slightly under five minutes left in the game.
The relentless Wolverines, after a 10-yard offensive penalty put them at midfield, completed a 41-yard pass to Sidney Franklin who was knocked down at the EHS 9.
Two incompletions later, on arguably the game’s most critical play, Keondre Matthews intercepted a Carver pass, and after a thorough inspection of the stadium’s artificial turf revealed no flag on the play, the Cats offensive unit’s starting point was its 10-yard line.
Amare Griffin dashed 38 yards on second-and-10 to Carver’s 49, and after a 5-yard penalty against Carver, Boyd gained 4 yards and Johnson followed with a 27-yard race to the visitor’s 13.
Griffin blew into the end zone from there; Pickard added the PAT, ending scoring at 28-12 with 1:28 left on the scoreboard.
Enterprise defenders, who tackled the visitors for -27 rushing yards in the second half, got the ball back on downs and the Cats took a knee on the game’s final play.
Carver had 13 first downs, 51 yards on 27 rushes and went 17-29-1 in the air for 201 yards. The Wolverines averaged 38 yards on seven punts, with a long bounder of 69 yards in the third period.
Enterprise earned 16 first downs and rushed 44 times for 283 yards; the Cats didn’t complete any of their three passes.
Johnson averaged 38.3 yards on six punts.
Enterprise lost two of three fumbles.
But weathered them.
The Cats are scheduled to open 7A Region 2 play hosting Dothan High’s Wolves Friday.
A 7 p.m. kickoff is scheduled.
Check the EHS website for 2021 Wildcat Stadium rules.