Enterprise claims 28-12 win over Carver

The Cats and Wolverines swapped mistakes throughout the final 12 minutes during which 65 penalty yards were measured.

After holding the visitors on downs to begin the stretch run, the Cats were forced to punt and the Wolverines had a lengthy return of Johnson’s 35-yard kick negated by a block in the back foul.

Scrimmaging from their 32, the Wolverines were tagged with a chop block on first down and backpedaled to the 18-yard line.

Three plays later, Enterprise’s Marshawn Fitzpatrick intercepted a Carver pass and raced 64 yards to the visitor’s 1-yard line … all for naught as the Cats were penalized for roughing Carver’s passer.

Aided by another 15-yard infraction, this one for pass interference on Enterprise, Carver’s hopes remained alive at its 42-yard line.

The Cats soon sacked Carver’s quarterback for a 12-yard loss and forced a 31-yard punt … but the Wolverines jumped on an Enterprise fumble on the return, putting them near the EHS 40-yard line with slightly under five minutes left in the game.

The relentless Wolverines, after a 10-yard offensive penalty put them at midfield, completed a 41-yard pass to Sidney Franklin who was knocked down at the EHS 9.