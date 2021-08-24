Enterprise Country Club hosts annual 4-person scramble

Enterprise Country Club hosted its annual 4-person scramble from Aug. 7-8 featuring a full field of players coming from Alabama, Georgia and Florida.
In addition to the scramble, there was also a closest to the pin contest on the par-3 no. 18 hole in the morning and afternoon on both days. The morning winner on Saturday was Bill Sellars of Enterprise, and the afternoon winner was Gavin Free of Opp. On Sunday morning, Christopher Chasteen of Opp landed closest to the hole in the morning, and Brandon Godwin of Montgomery took the afternoon honors.
The final results of the scramble are as follows:
Championship A1. McNelly, Jones, Sanderstone, Stackowich: 56 54-110
2. Crowe, Veres, Jones, Godwin: 53 58-111
3. Shiver, Steed, Meeks, Whitton: 54 58-112
First FlightTied for first: Chandler, Millner, Archer, Auston: 59 57-116; and Powell, Chowdhurry, Czarnecki, Shado: 60 56-116
2. McCurley, Bracewell, Goins, Clark: 60 57-117
3. Wilkerson, Pittman, Harris, Gammill: 60 60-120
Second Flight1. Rogers, Hall, Cassady, Dent: 60 58-118
2. Williams, Greenfield, Tesman, Davis: 61 58-119
3. Hobbs, Smith, Lawhorn, Bentow: 60 60-120
4. Campbell, Rabren, Johnson, Deslavicers: 60 61-121
Third Flight4-way tie for first:
Collins, Collins, Thurma, Bagwell: 61 60-121
Sanders, Atkins, Hurst , Hurst: 62 59-121
Thornton, Sparks, Cotter, Crumpler: 62 59-121
Wedgeworth, Hatcher, Hatcher, Shutz: 62 59-121
Fourth Flight
1. Reed, Reed, Cooper, Cooper: 62 57-119
2. Johansen, Sizemore, Ray, Luiz: 62 62 124
3. Gerst, McDaniel, Smith, Leggett: 63 62-125
Fifth Flight
1. Kelly, Kelly, Robertson, Banks: 64 59-123
Tied for second/third:
Jipson, Bailey, Dunaway, Seay: 64 62-126
Davis, Danford, Smart, Hamsom: 65 61-126
Sixth Flight
- Thackston, Marsh, Solomon, Jernigan: 65 61-126
Browning, Grace, Holland, Davis: 65 62-127
Cottle, Judah, Ballard, Rentz: 66 62 -128