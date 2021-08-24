 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Enterprise Country Club hosts annual 4-person scramble
0 Comments

Enterprise Country Club hosts annual 4-person scramble

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
082421-ent-scramble-p1

Brian Crowe of Prattville takes a needed rest on the final no. 18 hole during Enterprise Country Club’s annual 4-person scramble held August 7-8. Putting, left, is Andy Shiver of Enterprise with his teammate, far right, Jon Steed watching. Shiver, Steed, Chad Meeks and Matt Whitton finished third in the Championship Flight. Crowe’s team, which included, to his right, Brandon Goodwin, Daniel Veres and Jamie Jones, all of Montgomery, was the second place team for the tournament.

 PHOTO COURTESY LEIGH CASSADY

Enterprise Country Club hosted its annual 4-person scramble from Aug. 7-8 featuring a full field of players coming from Alabama, Georgia and Florida.

In addition to the scramble, there was also a closest to the pin contest on the par-3 no. 18 hole in the morning and afternoon on both days. The morning winner on Saturday was Bill Sellars of Enterprise, and the afternoon winner was Gavin Free of Opp. On Sunday morning, Christopher Chasteen of Opp landed closest to the hole in the morning, and Brandon Godwin of Montgomery took the afternoon honors.

The final results of the scramble are as follows:

Championship A1. McNelly, Jones, Sanderstone, Stackowich: 56 54-110

2. Crowe, Veres, Jones, Godwin: 53 58-111

3. Shiver, Steed, Meeks, Whitton: 54 58-112

First FlightTied for first: Chandler, Millner, Archer, Auston: 59 57-116; and Powell, Chowdhurry, Czarnecki, Shado: 60 56-116

2. McCurley, Bracewell, Goins, Clark: 60 57-117

3. Wilkerson, Pittman, Harris, Gammill: 60 60-120

Second Flight1. Rogers, Hall, Cassady, Dent: 60 58-118

2. Williams, Greenfield, Tesman, Davis: 61 58-119

3. Hobbs, Smith, Lawhorn, Bentow: 60 60-120

4. Campbell, Rabren, Johnson, Deslavicers: 60 61-121

Third Flight4-way tie for first:

Collins, Collins, Thurma, Bagwell: 61 60-121

Sanders, Atkins, Hurst , Hurst: 62 59-121

Thornton, Sparks, Cotter, Crumpler: 62 59-121

Wedgeworth, Hatcher, Hatcher, Shutz: 62 59-121

Fourth Flight

1. Reed, Reed, Cooper, Cooper: 62 57-119

2. Johansen, Sizemore, Ray, Luiz: 62 62 124

3. Gerst, McDaniel, Smith, Leggett: 63 62-125

Fifth Flight

1. Kelly, Kelly, Robertson, Banks: 64 59-123

Tied for second/third:

Jipson, Bailey, Dunaway, Seay: 64 62-126

Davis, Danford, Smart, Hamsom: 65 61-126

Sixth Flight

    Thackston, Marsh, Solomon, Jernigan: 65 61-126

    Browning, Grace, Holland, Davis: 65 62-127

    Cottle, Judah, Ballard, Rentz: 66 62 -128

Seventh Flight

1. Messer Weeks Chesteen Mixson 67 62-126

Tied for second/third:

Bryan, Williamson, Morris, Tew: 68 63-131

Shelton, Weiter, White, Thomas: 68 63-131

4. Abernathy, Boyd, Nichols, Donaldson: 68 65-133

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert