Enterprise defeats Opp in volleyball

Enterprise's varsity volleyball team defeated Opp on Thursday night 25-12, 25-17, 21-25, 25-18.
Sammie Neuwien led the Cats with 18 assists. Heather Holtz added eight assists. Lily Rhoades had six assists and a team-high 21 digs and four aces.
Yasmeen Stallworth and Kayden Taylor each added 11 digs.
Zationna Horne had 13 kills for Enterprise. Hannah Chang added 10 kills and seven blocks.
Enterprise JV edges Opp: Enterprise won a close match with Opp, coming from behind to win 23-25, 25-22, 15-9 on Thursday.
Jaydin Williams had eight assists and Makenna Kennedy added five assists in the win. Taylor Danford had 10 digs and five kills. Sky Stracener had five digs.
Emma Warren served three aces. Ella Hampson had five kills and Aziya Purcell and Shakayla Flowers added three kills each.
