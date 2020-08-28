Enterprise defeats Opp

CAUTION: This email originated from outside of the organization. Do not click links or open attachments unless you recognize the sender and know the content is safe.
Jv W vs Opp Jv
23-25, 25-22, 15-9
Assist:
Jaydin Williams - 8
Makenna Kennedy- 5
Digs:
Taylor Danford - 10
Sky Stracener - 5
Aces:
Emma Warren - 3
Kills:
Taylor Danford - 5
Ella Hampson - 5
Aziya Purcell- 3
Shakayla Flowers - 3
V vs Opp
25-12, 25-17, 21-25, 25-18
Assist:
Sammie Neuwien - 18
Heather Holtz - 8
Lily Rhoades - 6
Digs:
Lily Rhoades - 21
Yasmeen Stallworth - 11
Kayden Taylor - 11
Aces:
Lily Rhoades - 4
Kills:
Zationna Horne - 13
Hannah Chang - 10
Blocks:
Hannah Chang - 7
Hannah Moore
- Enterprise High School
- Geometry
- JV Volleyball Coach
