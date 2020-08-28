 Skip to main content
Enterprise defeats Opp
Enterprise defeats Opp

Jv W vs Opp Jv

23-25, 25-22, 15-9

Assist:

Jaydin Williams - 8

Makenna Kennedy- 5

Digs:

Taylor Danford - 10

Sky Stracener - 5

Aces:

Emma Warren - 3

Kills:

Taylor Danford - 5

Ella Hampson - 5

Aziya Purcell- 3

Shakayla Flowers - 3

V vs Opp

25-12, 25-17, 21-25, 25-18

Assist:

Sammie Neuwien - 18

Heather Holtz - 8

Lily Rhoades - 6

Digs:

Lily Rhoades - 21

Yasmeen Stallworth - 11

Kayden Taylor - 11

Aces:

Lily Rhoades - 4

Kills:

Zationna Horne - 13

Hannah Chang - 10

Blocks:

Hannah Chang - 7

--

Hannah Moore

- Enterprise High School

- Geometry

- JV Volleyball Coach

