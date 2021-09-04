Enterprise defeats "the team to the east" 48-14

It was a night of struggles for Dothan, which finished with 165 yards and six first downs overall, including just 65 and two first downs in the opening half.

“We got our butt kicked,” Dothan head coach Smitty Grider said. “It is what it is. It’s football.

“We have a lot of work to do. We didn’t do what I said we needed to do to win and that was No. 1, we had to play discipline on defense and we didn’t do that. Two, we had to play physical on defense and we didn’t do that.”

Grider, whose team travels to No. 3 Auburn next week, said his team has to learn how to get in a solid frame of mind for games.

“We have to figure out how to get our kids to settle down and play in a big game and not let the game be bigger than what it is,” Grider said. “We kind of went haywire a little bit on lining up and where we are supposed to be. They took advantage of it. They have a good football team.”

Enterprise, which uses a lot of pre-snap motion and shifts to different formations out of the spread and its single wing offense, was efficient, scoring on 8-of-11 possessions with two series ending with the half and the game. The Wildcats punted only once and didn’t turn the ball over.