Enterprise, Dothan renew rivalry Friday night

Enterprise head football coach Rick Darlington talks about last year’s game against Dothan High differently than he does the rest of last year’s results.
The Wolves’ 47-9 victory over the Wildcats was the “low point” of Enterprise’s season, Darlington said.
“Our kids, it was the only time last year I thought they laid down a little bit in the second half,” the coach said. “They hadn’t done it before and they didn’t do it after. … The half, I think, was 13-3, so we’re in the game. All of a sudden, it’s 47-9 or whatever it was. In the second half they just pounded us.”
It came in the middle of a three-game losing streak for the Cats, who lost to Central-Phenix City the next week.
“We lost to Central but we played hard all the way through,” Darlington said. “Then we won three in a row. I think the Dothan game was the low point of last year. So that is on your mind, and the fact that it’s the rival.
“It’s the only other 7A school in southeast Alabama. I’m sure it’s the old rivalry and it’s a consolidation of Northview and Dothan. They had two teams that, in the previous several years, Enterprise had been beating both of them. Well, they consolidated into a superpower, if you will.”
The teams renew their rivalry, this time in the Class 7A, Region 2 opener for both teams. It will also be Dothan’s season opener. A positive COVID test the week of the scheduled opener against Hoover delayed the Wolves’ debut until this week.
Darlington said the Wolves will be talented. Running back Jaylin White is a Power-5 conference prospect.
“They’re good now. They had a lot of good players. Obviously, their coach (Smitty Grider) has had a lot of success,” the coach said. “It’s a tough game. It’s a region game. There’s no doubt it’ll be one of our most challenging games this year. We know they have talent, they’ll play hard, physical. It’s going to be a tough one, no question.”
The key will be to make Dothan beat Enterprise, and not have Enterprise help.
“Definitely not give up big plays and definitely stop the run,” Darlington said. “That’s easy to say, not so easy to do. They have that back that’s very talented and they have receivers that are very talented. It’s hard to stop it all, but you’ve got to stop the big pass plays and you’ve got to stop the run. That’s priority 1.”
Enterprise was mostly successful in those areas in last week’s opening victory over Carver. It had no turnovers. The defense gave up some big plays, but got better as the game unfolded.
“Offensively, it’s just like last week, we can’t turn it over,” the coach said. “That helped us get 35 points. We didn’t turn it over. Not turning it over is crucial. That’s really big. Then, taking care of the ball, long drives, keeping the defense off the field. We have to win the special teams battle.
“Those are things our football team has to do every week because most weeks we’re overmatched. We’re not going to win the beauty contest. We’re just going to try to score more points than the other team.”
Dothan quarterback Bauer Sharp scored last year’s final touchdown on a 30-yard run.
“We saw him in the JV game last year,” Enterprise defensive coordinator Jed Kennedy said. “He can spin a ball.”
Those areas of concern Darlington talked about – giving up big plays, turning the ball over and the kicking game – all contributed to Dothan’s win last season.
Jabre Barber caught an 86-yard pass play that set up his own 2-yard touchdown run. He also returned a punt 55 yards for a touchdown.
A game that was 13-3 at halftime and 19-9 with 7:36 left in the third quarter got out of control very quickly. In six minutes on the clock Dothan scored 21 points and led 40-9 in the first minute of the fourth quarter.
Enterprise looked much improved in the secondary last week against Carver. Starting safeties Jaylon Webster and Tysen Cole and cornerbacks Jalen Cunningham and Marshawn Fitzpatrick had multiple pass breakups and Cole and Fitzpatrick picked off passes last week. They will be tested again, particularly if Enterprise can stop White on the ground.
“Hopefully, those first-game mistakes and jitters – even though we didn’t make a lot of them – hopefully they’re out of our system,” Darlington said. “This is (Dothan’s) first time to go against an opponent. It’s going to be a big one.”
