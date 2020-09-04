Enterprise, Dothan renew rivalry Friday night

Enterprise head football coach Rick Darlington talks about last year’s game against Dothan High differently than he does the rest of last year’s results.

The Wolves’ 47-9 victory over the Wildcats was the “low point” of Enterprise’s season, Darlington said.

“Our kids, it was the only time last year I thought they laid down a little bit in the second half,” the coach said. “They hadn’t done it before and they didn’t do it after. … The half, I think, was 13-3, so we’re in the game. All of a sudden, it’s 47-9 or whatever it was. In the second half they just pounded us.”

It came in the middle of a three-game losing streak for the Cats, who lost to Central-Phenix City the next week.

“We lost to Central but we played hard all the way through,” Darlington said. “Then we won three in a row. I think the Dothan game was the low point of last year. So that is on your mind, and the fact that it’s the rival.

“It’s the only other 7A school in southeast Alabama. I’m sure it’s the old rivalry and it’s a consolidation of Northview and Dothan. They had two teams that, in the previous several years, Enterprise had been beating both of them. Well, they consolidated into a superpower, if you will.”

The teams renew their rivalry, this time in the Class 7A, Region 2 opener for both teams. It will also be Dothan’s season opener. A positive COVID test the week of the scheduled opener against Hoover delayed the Wolves’ debut until this week.

Darlington said the Wolves will be talented. Running back Jaylin White is a Power-5 conference prospect.