Enterprise eager for opener

Enterprise opens its football season Friday night at home when the Carver Wolverines visit Wildcat Stadium for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
The Wildcats had a remarkable stretch run last season, starting 2-5 but rallying to make the Class 7A playoffs in Rick Darlington’s first season,
“It gave us some momentum. To come from 2-5 to make the playoffs? We had to upset three teams in a row to do that,” Darlington said. “The first two got us in and the Theodore win was huge just for momentum because we were down by 20 with six minutes left and won the game. So making the playoffs was a big deal after starting 2-5.”
The coach pointed out that Enterprise was only down by four points in the fourth quarter in its first-round playoff loss to McGill-Toolen.
The Cats had their offseason program in full swing before COVID-19 halted the momentum of every program in the state.
Five starters are back on offense and four starters return on defense.
Running back/wing back Josh McCray (6-1, 215) is a proven playmaker who will contribute to the offense in a number of ways.
“He’s very versatile – he can catch, he can run, he can block,” Darlington said. “We’re hoping he’s going to have a good year. We’re going to move him around a lot of different places.”
McCray will be a matchup problem for any defense. One offensive lineman, center Zach Martin, is back. Another returning starter, blocking back Cole Killingsworth, will move to the line. Jared Smith is back at wide receiver and Mykel Johnson, just a sophomore, is another returning starter.
Running back Zy-Air Boyd, a junior, is battling for a spot in the backfield.
“He played JV last year. He’s had a really good offseason – strong, fast,” Darlington said. “I think he’s got a chance to be in there and be good.”
Running the show will be junior quarterback Quentin Hayes.
“He’s good. He’s got some natural ability to run the option. He’s good in what you’d call the ‘quick game – RPO-type passes,’” Darlington said. “I think he’s going to be a really good player.”
Hayes will be throwing the ball to McCray and Boyd, tight end Wyatt Darlington and receivers Smith and Aiden White.
Offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Keaton Wilson said his unit, with so many new faces, will get better as the season unfolds.
“We’ve got two returning starters and only one is back in the position he played last year,” Wilson said. “They work really hard. I think they care a lot. I think we’ll get better as we go.
“Cole is really smart. He’s just the type kid you want leading those guys. He’s the same kid all the time. He really doesn’t have a bad day. Zach, it’s great to have him back. In this league, the nose guards are really good. It’s good to have a returning center that has that experience.”
Hayden Self, Nick Cox and Harrison Gammill will likely be the other starters up front.
That group doesn’t have prototypical size.
“We have three O-lineman that Josh McCray is bigger than,” Darlington said. “They weigh like 212, 207, 205. We’re just not big.”
Defensively, linebacker LZ (Lazarieus) Leonard will anchor the defense.
“I think he’s come the farthest in our program as a human being in the last year,” Darlington said. “When we first got here he was a much more volatile kid. He’s worked hard, he’s become a leader both on the defense and on the team. He’s a leader on the track team.
“He’s very consistent. LZ didn’t miss a workout this summer – just a really consistent, dependable guy. It’s great to see a guy just mature as a man. I think that’s really helped him mature as a leader and as a player.”
Outside linebacker Justin Winters, cornerback Jalen Cunningham and safety Jaylon Webster also are returning starters on defense.
Defensive coordinator Jed Kennedy said Cunningham “is probably our best field cover guy.”
“Last year we threw him into the defense kind of late in the process,” Kennedy said. “He’s really blossomed over there.”
Webster may be the team’s best all-around defensive back, the coordinator added.
The key concern is up front, which doesn’t have a returning starter and there is only one senior in the program.
“They’re hard working, they practice well, they try to do the techniques we ask them to do,” Kennedy said of the defensive linemen. “In our scheme if you do the techniques we ask you to do and play with great speed, which they do, you can be successful. I’m holding that as the position that we don’t have a dropoff from last year.
“In our system you have to have very selfless players. Do what we ask you to do. Know that you’re not going to make a lot of plays, but you’re hopefully going to occupy one or two blockers so that we have linebackers running free. If they do that, they’ll be successful. If they try to be playmakers we’re not going to be very good up front.”
Duwane Buckner and Xaiver Moore are likely starters up front. Three players – Jamel Fils-Aime’, Preston Powell and freshman Wyatt Darlington are battling for the other starting job in Enterprise’s 3-4 defense.
As on the offensive line, size will be a concern.
“We just don’t have those body types,” Darlington said. “One’s 5-6 and the other one with decent height is 180 pounds.”
Leonard and Jackson Blount project as the inside linebackers and Winters and Tanner Rogers likely will start at outside linebacker.
Marshawn Fitzpatrick is the corner opposite Cunningham and Tysen Cole and Brison Chatman, a pair of sophomores, are battling to be the safety next to Webster.
“This is the first time they’ve had the same defensive staff and system for two years straight since 2016,” Darlington noted.
The Wildcats have had some preseason injuries. Jermaine Adams, a likely starter on the defensive line, is out for a “long time,” the coach said. Another defensive lineman, Jordan Liddell, is out for the season. Wide receiver Jamari Bayaban also will miss an extended period.
Darlington said Friday nights always come back to fundamentals – blocking and tackling.
“I know it’s cliché, but that’s what’s going to win – not schemes and systems, but the fundamentals and how hard you execute them,” the coach said.
He likes his players.
“They’re great kids. They work hard,” Darlington said. “We’re just not overly big or strong or athletic or fast. But I’ll take the workers over those guys who won’t work.”
