Enterprise eager for opener

Enterprise opens its football season Friday night at home when the Carver Wolverines visit Wildcat Stadium for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

The Wildcats had a remarkable stretch run last season, starting 2-5 but rallying to make the Class 7A playoffs in Rick Darlington’s first season,

“It gave us some momentum. To come from 2-5 to make the playoffs? We had to upset three teams in a row to do that,” Darlington said. “The first two got us in and the Theodore win was huge just for momentum because we were down by 20 with six minutes left and won the game. So making the playoffs was a big deal after starting 2-5.”

The coach pointed out that Enterprise was only down by four points in the fourth quarter in its first-round playoff loss to McGill-Toolen.

The Cats had their offseason program in full swing before COVID-19 halted the momentum of every program in the state.

Five starters are back on offense and four starters return on defense.

Running back/wing back Josh McCray (6-1, 215) is a proven playmaker who will contribute to the offense in a number of ways.

“He’s very versatile – he can catch, he can run, he can block,” Darlington said. “We’re hoping he’s going to have a good year. We’re going to move him around a lot of different places.”

McCray will be a matchup problem for any defense. One offensive lineman, center Zach Martin, is back. Another returning starter, blocking back Cole Killingsworth, will move to the line. Jared Smith is back at wide receiver and Mykel Johnson, just a sophomore, is another returning starter.