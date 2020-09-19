Enterprise falls to Central-Phenix City

PHENIX CITY – The combination of three elusive runners breaking long runs behind a humongous offensive line, the fastest team speed the Enterprise has faced in 2020, 80 yards in penalties and turnovers spelled doom for the Wildcats in a 45-28 loss to Central-Phenix City on Friday night.

At least two generations of Wildcats have been coming here to play football since Sept. 15, 1967, when the Central High Red Devils got revenge for a 53-7 loss in Enterprise the previous fall with a 17-9 win.

Friday was Enterprise’s 17th appearance in Garrett-Harrison Stadium and the 2020 Wildcats were looking for the fourth win against 13 losses here, and the series’ 11th all-time victory against 21 losses (and one tie) under second-year EHS coach Rick Darlington. Central postponed Enterprise’s fourth win in this stadium until 2022 unless the two teams meet in the playoffs.

The teams combined to score five touchdowns in the first quarter. Central was ahead, 21-14, at the end of the period.

Central drew first blood with a six-play, 59-yard drive that produced a 30-yard touchdown run by Gerald Davis to open the game. Noah Pell added the PAT with 9:45 to play: 7-0.