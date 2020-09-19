Enterprise falls to Central-Phenix City

PHENIX CITY – The combination of three elusive runners breaking long runs behind a humongous offensive line, the fastest team speed the Enterprise has faced in 2020, 80 yards in penalties and turnovers spelled doom for the Wildcats in a 45-28 loss to Central-Phenix City on Friday night.
At least two generations of Wildcats have been coming here to play football since Sept. 15, 1967, when the Central High Red Devils got revenge for a 53-7 loss in Enterprise the previous fall with a 17-9 win.
Friday was Enterprise’s 17th appearance in Garrett-Harrison Stadium and the 2020 Wildcats were looking for the fourth win against 13 losses here, and the series’ 11th all-time victory against 21 losses (and one tie) under second-year EHS coach Rick Darlington. Central postponed Enterprise’s fourth win in this stadium until 2022 unless the two teams meet in the playoffs.
The teams combined to score five touchdowns in the first quarter. Central was ahead, 21-14, at the end of the period.
Central drew first blood with a six-play, 59-yard drive that produced a 30-yard touchdown run by Gerald Davis to open the game. Noah Pell added the PAT with 9:45 to play: 7-0.
Enterprise answered with a 2-yard Josh McCray touchdown run to cap a 6-play, 66-yard drive and Matthew Sheahan’s PAT tied the score, 7-7, with 6:19 to play in the opening period.
Central quickly drove 73 yards in five plays to take the lead for good; the TD came on a 21-yard pass from Caleb Nix to Jaylin Robinson. Pell’s PAT gave Central a 14-7 lead with 4:32 to play in the first frame.
Coming off its goal line, Enterprise was forced to punt, giving Central the ball at the EHS 33-yard line.
Five plays later, Central went ahead on a 9-yard Trey Miles run. Pell’s PAT made it, 21-7, with 1:42 showing on the clock.
The Cats responded with a two-play drive that ended with a 64-yard pass completion from Quentin Hayes to McCray. Sheahan’s PAT narrowed Central’s lead to 21-14 with 39 seconds left in the first period.
On its next possession, a lost Enterprise fumble at Central’s 35 produced what amounted to a 14-point turnaround when Central’s Joseph McKay dashed 70 yards for the fourth Central touchdown on the second snap of the series. Pell added the conversion, lifting Central’s lead to 28-14 with 7:15 remaining before intermission.
Enterprise’s next series ended with an interception in the Central end zone with 4:10 left in the first half. The score remained unchanged until the third period.
The Cats’ opening drive of the second half ended with a thud as Central recovered an EHS fumble at Central’s 40.
Two plays later, backup quarterback Miles dashed 67 yards for another Red Devil touchdown with 8:19 left in the third frame. Pell’s PAT made it 35-14 momentarily.
Enterprise answered the call on its next possession and used nine plays to cover 61 yards that ended with a TD on a 29-yard pass from Hayes to McCray with 4:07 on the third period clock. Sheahan added the PAT that trimmed Central’s lead to 35-21.
Enterprise began its next possession at its 13-yard line, was driven and penalized back to the EHS 1-yard line and forced to punt from its end zone.
The 28-yard punt was returned to the EHS 11-yard line. The EHS defense held Central to a 22-yard field goal putting the home team ahead, 38-21, with 10:12 left in the 7A Region 2 game.
The ensuing EHS drive ended with an incomplete pass on fourth-and-3 at the Central 19.
Nine consecutive running plays produced Central’s final touchdown that came on a 3-yard run by Zion Morris with 3:15 left in the game. Pell’s PAT lifted the Devils’ lead to 45-21.
The Cats overcame major-distance penalties on their final possession and used 10 plays to cover 72 yards for the game’s final touchdown, a 1-yard McCray run with 28 seconds left to play. Sheahan’s fourth PAT brought the score to its final 45-28.
The game’s statistics were closer than the score.
Enterprise had 45 rushes for 282 yards and 204 yards on eight completions in 13 pass attempts for a total output of 486 yards and 18 first downs.
Central earned 19 first downs on 39 rushing attempts for 409 yards and Central quarterbacks completed 7-of-14 passes for 68 yards producing a total of 477 yards of offense.
A major difference in the game was EHS turnovers that gave Central the short field to score on three times that produced two touchdowns and a field goal.
McKay led all runners with 227 yards on 14 rushes. Miles had 102 yards on six attempts.
Mykel Johnson led the Cats with 125 yards on 11 carries.
McCray totaled 73 yards on 16 rushing attempts and scored all four Wildcat touchdowns – two rushing and two receiving.
Enterprise, which fell to 3-1 overall and 1-1 in 7A, Region 2 games, was penalized seven times for 80 yards. Central was tagged for 53 yards on seven violations.
COVID-19 permitting, Enterprise will host long-time rival Carroll High of Ozark Friday, looking to improve the series record to 57-9-3 dating to 1915.
