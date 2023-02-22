Enterprise High School finished tied for fifth place with Spain Park in the David Miller Memorial High School Golf Tournament played Monday-Tuesday at the Robert Trent Jones Magnolia Grove’s Crossings course near Mobile.

Northridge (576) won the event with UMS-Wright (578), Vestavia Hills (582), Mountain Brook (591), Enterprise and Spain Park (592) ahead of the rest.

Other teams in the prestigious event were: Spanish Fort and Auburn (593), Fairhope and Hoover (594), St. Paul’s (616), Hewitt-Trussville (631), McGill-Toolen (643), Smiths Station (648), Houston Academy (681) and Gulf Shores (686).

“I believe the Wildcat boys’ golf team may have set a school record with their first-round score of 291, which is only three over par,” said veteran EHS coach Rex Bynum. “Nick Cook’s 69 led the Wildcats, and we had three rounds of 74 from Jack Bailey, Hunter McCarty, and Luke Thornton.

“The second round was not as good, but the gusty winds made play very tough. Nick had another excellent round with a 70 and Gibby Charlton bounced back from an opening 76 to card an even par 72. A very good start to our season to finish tied for fifth place in such a prestigious tournament, even though our number one player, Jon Ed Steed, did not play as he played in an AJGA Invitational tournament in Houston, Texas.

Spain Park’s Chase Kyes (-13) was the event’s medalist, followed by Will Stelt, Auburn, (-9), Thomas Crane, UMS-Wright (-6), Nick Cook, Enterprise (-5) and Trace Bracknell, Northridge (-5).

Other EHS scores were: Charlton (76-72 – 148), Jack Bailey (74-78 – 152), Hunter McCarty (74-81 – 155) and Luke Thornton (74-82 – 156).

“The Cats travel to Tuscaloosa next Monday and Tuesday for the Patriot Open, which will be contested at the North River Yacht & Golf Club,” Bynum said.