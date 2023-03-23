Mountain Brook High School was the only entrant in the Two-Day Bradley Johnson Memorial Golf Tournament to break 600 on Greystone Golf Club in Hoover Monday and Tuesday; the Spartans shot 598, two strokes better than UMS-Wright, for the win in the 16-team field.

Enterprise High School shot a 615 total for sixth place in the elite event featuring some of the state’s top high school golfers.

Sixth place was not what Enterprise golfers and their veteran coach wanted or expected.

“I was disappointed in our overall play at the ‘Bradley’,” said EHS coach Rex Bynum. “I wanted the team to win this prestigious tournament and demonstrate that we are the best high school golf team in the state, but that did not happen.”

Enterprise High’s individual scores were Jon Ed Steed 147, T-8; Nick Cook 151, T-17; Luke Thornton 156, T-29; Gibby Charlton 161, T-40; and Jackson Bailey 170, T-64.

“Jon Ed and Nick led the team on Monday and Jon Ed and Luke led the way on Tuesday,” Bynum said. “Luke improved 12 strokes from his Monday to Tuesday score, so that was very impressive. Gibby played very average for him, and Jack had his worst two-day score probably ever.

“The team did finish sixth out of 16 teams, even playing as poorly as we did, so that indicates to me that when we put together eight solid scores, we will be tough to beat!

“We are going to take some time off for spring break and hopefully come back ready to play our best golf of the season.”

Final tournament results: (1) Mountain Brook 598, (2) UMS-Wright 600, (3) Spanish Fort 603, (4) Spain Park 604, (5) Vestavia Hills 609, (6) Enterprise 615, (7) Auburn 620, (8) Cullman 626, (9) Homewood 628, (10) Hoover 630, (T11) Northridge 642, (T11) Fairhope 642, (13) St. Paul’s 646, (14) Huntsville 658, (15) McGill-Toolen 677, and (16) Scottsboro 685.

Medalist—Chase Kyes (Spain Park) 135

All-Tournament Team: Jackson Spybey (Spanish Fort) 141; Miller Drummond (Mountain Brook) 141; Thomas Crane (UMS-Wright) 144; Parker Moelinger (Vestavia Hills) 144; and Ward Harris (Vestavia Hills) 145.