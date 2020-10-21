Enterprise freshmen crush Prattville

Despite an apparent size disadvantage, Enterprise High School’s ninth-grade Wildcats demolished the Prattville Lions 41-14 Monday night in R.L. Bates Memorial Stadium.
Enterprise produced 418 yards of total offense, all on the ground. The Cats scored on their first possession in all four quarters. Meanwhile, the EHS defense was unscored upon until midway through the fourth quarter when Prattville got its touchdowns on runs of 55 and 65 yards.
After forcing a Prattville punt on the game’s opening series, EHS went ahead to stay when Amare Griffin ran 65 yards on the Cats first offensive play. Dylan Baldwin ran the two-point conversion for an 8-0 EHS lead with 4:26 remaining in the first quarter.
After forcing a second Prattville punt with 1:20 left in the first period, Baldwin capped a six-play, 69-yard drive with a 10-yard run for a touchdown on the first play of the second quarter. A missed two-point conversion attempt left the score 14-0, but not for long.
A third Prattville punt backed the Cats to their 15-yard line with 6:33 left in the first half. Not to worry.
On Enterprise’s ninth play following the punt, Max Faught broke loose on a 28-yard touchdown run. A missed two-point try left the score 20-0 with 3:07 remaining in the half.
Prattville’s next possession ended on a pass interception by Wyatt Darlington that gave the Cats 1:20 to try to score again before halftime but two penalties put the kibosh on that opportunity.
Enterprise opened on offense to start the second half and used seven plays to cover 65 yards for its next touchdown that came on a 10-yard Darlington run with 4:25 left in the third quarter. The Cats led 26-0 after the missed two-point conversion attempt.
Prattville’s next possession ended in more disappointment for the visitors when Enterprise’s Luis Ramirez recovered a Lions fumble at the visitor’s 45-yard line with 3:10 showing on the third-period clock.
It took seven plays for EHS to go the distance. The Cats scored on the first play of the fourth period when Griffin bulled his way into Prattville’s end zone from the Lions 1-yard line. Griffin ran for the 2-point conversion putting Enterprise ahead 34-0.
Prattville got its first score on its ensuing possession. The 55-yard TD capped an 82-yard, five-play drive with 5:59 left in the game. The PAT closed the gap to 34-7.
The Cats answered with their final touchdown, scored on a 12-yard Baldwin run capping a six-play, 59-yard drive. Andrew Pickard added the PAT giving EHS a 41-7 lead with 3:18 to play.
Prattville scored the game’s final touchdown, the 65-yarder, on the first snap of its final possession. A successful PAT concluded scoring.
The visitors’ onside kick attempt was gamely recovered by Enterprise’s Ben Sheets and the Cats ran out the clock.
Griffin led all rushers with 206 yards on 18 carries. Baldwin had 12 carries for 116 yards. Faught had four carries totaling 56 yards. Darlington had four carries for 28 yards. Jace Himes alertly recovered an EHS fumble and gained 12 yards; and Nate Cummings recovered another Wildcat fumble.
Enterprise allowed the Lions 201 yards in offense, with 147 yards coming in the fourth period after the hay was in the barn.
