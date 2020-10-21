Enterprise freshmen crush Prattville

Despite an apparent size disadvantage, Enterprise High School’s ninth-grade Wildcats demolished the Prattville Lions 41-14 Monday night in R.L. Bates Memorial Stadium.

Enterprise produced 418 yards of total offense, all on the ground. The Cats scored on their first possession in all four quarters. Meanwhile, the EHS defense was unscored upon until midway through the fourth quarter when Prattville got its touchdowns on runs of 55 and 65 yards.

After forcing a Prattville punt on the game’s opening series, EHS went ahead to stay when Amare Griffin ran 65 yards on the Cats first offensive play. Dylan Baldwin ran the two-point conversion for an 8-0 EHS lead with 4:26 remaining in the first quarter.

After forcing a second Prattville punt with 1:20 left in the first period, Baldwin capped a six-play, 69-yard drive with a 10-yard run for a touchdown on the first play of the second quarter. A missed two-point conversion attempt left the score 14-0, but not for long.

A third Prattville punt backed the Cats to their 15-yard line with 6:33 left in the first half. Not to worry.

On Enterprise’s ninth play following the punt, Max Faught broke loose on a 28-yard touchdown run. A missed two-point try left the score 20-0 with 3:07 remaining in the half.