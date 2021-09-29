Enterprise freshmen win big

Facing the visiting Andalusia High School jayvees Monday night in Wildcat Stadium apparently didn’t phase the Enterprise High School ninth-grade Wildcats one iota.
Enterprise won 51-16.
Monday’s outcome was never in question after the Wildcats forced a Bulldog punt in the game’s opening series.
After Andalusia jumped offsides three consecutive plays to start the EHS possession, the Cats used 4 snaps to cover 47 yards for their first touchdown that came on an 18-yard run by Andrew Purcell with 5:10 to play in the first quarter.
Purcell ran for the 2-point conversion, 8-0.
The score remained unchanged until the third play of the second quarter when Tomorris Green scored on a 4-yard run with 7:55 left in the first half.
Cody Kirk added the PAT, 15-0.
Enterprise’s Tae Williams intercepted an Andalusia pass on the visitor’s third play of their next series.
Three plays and 48 yards later, Green dashed 25 yards for Enterprise’s third TD, with 6:19 on the clock; Kirk added the PAT, 22-0.
Enterprise defenders kept up their dominance on Andalusia’s next possession and got the ball back, after a punt, at the home 40.
It took 5 plays for the next touchdown to happen; the score came on an 8-yard run by Jordan Harmon with 2:33 left before intermission.
Kirk added the PAT, 29-0.
On its last series of the first half, Andalusia put together a drive that produced a touchdown with 60 seconds left before intermission.
Zerrick Jones got Andalusia’s score on a 1-yard run and Noah Curry threw to Cadarius Love for the 2-point conversion, 29-8.
Enterprise didn’t let up in the second half.
The Cats scored on the third play following intermission on a 56-yard Green run with 6:34 left in the third quarter; Kirk added the PAT, 36-8.
Andalusia’s next possession ended when Williams intercepted his second pass at the visitor’s 24-yard line.
Enterprise quickly drove to the AHS 1-yard line but somehow mysteriously didn’t get into the end zone.
Not to worry.
Cat defenders recorded a safety with 31 seconds left in the third quarter, 38-8.
Jordan Harmon returned the free kick to Andalusia’s 35-yard line and 2 plays later Dalton Owens cashed in on a 26-yard run for the Cats, 44-8.
The Bulldogs answered with a 5-play, 65-yard drive that produced a 33-yard touchdown pass with 4:35 left in the game; the 2-point conversion attempt was successful, 44-16.