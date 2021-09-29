Enterprise freshmen win big

It took 5 plays for the next touchdown to happen; the score came on an 8-yard run by Jordan Harmon with 2:33 left before intermission.

Kirk added the PAT, 29-0.

On its last series of the first half, Andalusia put together a drive that produced a touchdown with 60 seconds left before intermission.

Zerrick Jones got Andalusia’s score on a 1-yard run and Noah Curry threw to Cadarius Love for the 2-point conversion, 29-8.

Enterprise didn’t let up in the second half.

The Cats scored on the third play following intermission on a 56-yard Green run with 6:34 left in the third quarter; Kirk added the PAT, 36-8.

Andalusia’s next possession ended when Williams intercepted his second pass at the visitor’s 24-yard line.

Enterprise quickly drove to the AHS 1-yard line but somehow mysteriously didn’t get into the end zone.

Not to worry.

Cat defenders recorded a safety with 31 seconds left in the third quarter, 38-8.

Jordan Harmon returned the free kick to Andalusia’s 35-yard line and 2 plays later Dalton Owens cashed in on a 26-yard run for the Cats, 44-8.