Two Enterprise High School golf teams played in the Smiths Station Varsity and JV Golf Tournaments at Lakewood Golf Club in Phenix City March 16.

Competing in the upper division, the EHS Blue (JV) team shot 349 to finish fourth behind Auburn (311), Smiths Station (321) and Stanhope Elmore (340).

Benjamin Russell (367), Pike Road (374), Bainbridge, Georgia, (375), Smiths Station second team (404), Eufaula (425), Opelika (449) and Central/Phenix City (455) completed the field.

“The two JV teams had a fair day in the Smiths Station tournaments,” said EHS coach Rex Bynum. “Parker Trawick, No. 1 on the Blue team, fired a 78 and made the All-Tournament Team for the lone bright spot from the Blues.

“The other members of the team are better players than the scores they posted. We are going to evaluate what needs to be done to get better results when we play in these bigger tournaments.”

Stanhope Elmore’s Josiah Gilbert shot 71 for medalist honors. The All-Tournament Team included Enterprise’s Trawick.

Other scores for EHS Blue were Colton Tuttle (90), Dylan Trull (90), JH Tindol (91) and Christopher Rios (95).

In the lower division, the EHS White (second JV) Team shot 358 to finish third behind Auburn 1 (323) and Auburn 2 (353). Auburn 3 (377) and Montgomery Academy (379) also contended.

“I was very pleased with the play of seventh-graders Cooper Robley and Jace Steed on the White JV team!” Bynum said. “Cooper led the way with an excellent 82 and Jace was not far behind with an 86. These two players go to a course they have never seen, let alone played, and posted excellent scores!

“The other members of the White Team are better players than their scores. We have got to come up with a plan for practice that will yield better scores in their future tournaments.”

Auburn’s Will Scott (78) earned medalist honors in a scorecard playoff with teammate Chris Stevens.

Scores for Enterprise White: Cooper Robley (82), Jace Steed (86), Neil Ferguson (94), William Schleusner (96), and Harris Burg (103).

Prattville TournamentEarlier in the week, Enterprise’s two jayvee golf teams competed in the Prattville High School Invitational played on the Senator Course at the Robert Trent Jones Capitol Hill complex.

While neither EHS team won, Bynum saw positives come from the experience.

“It was good for the two JV teams to play in a varsity tournament with a quality field,” Bynum said. “The surprise for me was the White Team scored better than the Blue Team!

“Neil Ferguson, Cooper Robley, Harris Burg, and William Schleusner played very good golf and I know they can all play even better.

“Parker Trawick played well for the Blues, but I was a bit disappointed with the other scores. The Blue Team members are much better players than their score!”

Enterprise White finished in 8th place (363) including individual scores Neil Ferguson (85), Cooper Robley (88), Harris Burg (93), William Schleusner (97) and Parker Gibbs (non-counting) (105).

Enterprise Blue finished in 10th place (369).

Individual scores: Parker Trawick (83), JH Tindol (93), Colton Tuttle (96), Dylan Trull (97) and Christopher Rios (non-counting) (99).