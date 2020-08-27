Enterprise has dominated Carver series in past

OK, we learned last week Enterprise High School’s Wildcats will be traveling to Navarre, Florida, October 30, after all, to end what’s likely to be the strangest regular season since the team first took the field in 1913.
If anything online can be believed, Navarre has 2,300 students and its athletic teams are Raiders; we’ll talk more about them two months from now … or not, depending on what the coronavirus does.
This COVID-19 business, wreaking havoc globally, has/is certainly controlling much of the sports world at all levels, forcing schedule changes and leaving unanswered questions in its wake.
Like in the SEC where the decision was made to play a 10-game, conference-only schedule that, for example, sends Alabama to play at Missouri, a school noted more for its journalism department than its gridironers.
Closer to home, looks like Troy University is heading to Utah to play Brigham Young - where students may major in Chinese, Cybersecurity and nursing, among many subjects - because of this invisible virus that creeps up on its victims world-wide.
Hmmm. Guess those two trips are healthier than having Troy head to Tuscaloosa on a three-hour bus drive.
Back to high school football.
Tonight, Enterprise opens the 2020 season, hopefully the Wildcats 100th full campaign, by hosting G.W. Carver-Montgomery in the 19th meeting between the teams. Enterprise holds a 17-1 record against the Wolverines since the series started in 1974.
The then-Coffee County Wildcats first played a Montgomery school in 1926; Cloverdale’s Tigers beat CCHS, 19-6, that year and, 39-6, in 1927.
Enterprise wouldn’t face another Montgomery team until 1963, when we traveled to Cramton Bowl and took a questionable, 14-6, loss in a game that turned on Enterprise having a valuable lineman, provoked into throwing a punch to retaliate for jabs thrown by a Lanier reserve in the game for that inciteful purpose, ejected just before halftime.
The Cats added Jeff Davis to the schedule in the Vols first season, (Nov. 7, 1968), and Robert E. Lee on Nov. 1, 1974.
Enterprise got its first win against a Montgomery team, Carver, 34-6, on Oct. 25, 1974, in Bill Bacon’s first year at EHS, and added its second Nov. 1, downing Lee, 16-8.
Enterprise and Carver played annually from 1974-83 and were 4A Region 3 rivals before the Alabama High School Athletic Association, responding to the state’s smaller and smallest schools’ complaints about playoffs, went to six divisions.
Enterprise began competing in 6A Region 4 (Carroll, Dothan, Enterprise and Northview) in ’84 while Carver played in Region 8 (Carver, Jeff Davis and Selma).
The teams didn’t meet again until 1990, when Enterprise extended its winning streak that lasted until Carver finally got its win in the series, a 22-8, abomination in ’95.
Enterprise then reeled off four consecutive wins before the series paused after the 38-14 win in ’99.
The Cats and Wolverines haven’t played again until tonight when the 6A Region 2 Carver outfit comes to Wildcat Stadium looking to upend the 7A Region 2 EHS bunch in the season-opener for both teams.
So what can fans expect tonight?
A precious high school football game that, by COVID-19 standards, could be the last one for a couple of weeks or months.
Who knows?
Heres’ believing Enterprise gets its 18th win against Carver.
Go Cats!
