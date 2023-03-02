Enterprise High School entered two teams in a four-team match played Wednesday, March 1, at Evan Barnes Golf Course on the Lurleen B. Wallace Community College campus in Andalusia.

Enterprise’s White (junior varsity) team shot 360 to win by 45 strokes over Enterprise Gray (junior high) (405).

Pleasant Home (436) was third and Kinston finished fourth (468).

Rex Bynum coaches both Enterprise teams of Wildcats.

“It was a very good day for the Cat JV and junior high golf teams!” Bynum said. “I wanted to see how the players responded to playing a different course under match conditions and they responded well.

“Seventh-grader Cooper Robley led the White team to the win with an excellent 84. William Schleusner fired an 89 to be the only other Cat to break 90.

“Neil Ferguson had a good round with a 94, after opening the season with a poor performance. Harris Burg and Jace Steed are better players than the 93 and 97, respectively, they scored.

“Parker Gibbs also had a much-improved round with a 95 to lead the EHS Gray team. Lucas Potter, Grayson Barton, and Wyatt Little rounded out the scoring for the Gray team.

The EHS White squad’s 360 was fashioned by Cooper Robley, (84); William Schleusner, (89); Harris Burg, (93); and Neil Ferguson, (94). Enterprise’s Jace Steed shot (97).

For the Enterprise Gray, the team’s 405 was reached by Parker Gibbs, (95); Lucas Potter, (99); Grayson Barton, (100); and Wyatt Little, (111).