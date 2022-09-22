Enterprise High freshmen lose in Niceville

A slow start and turnovers at Niceville (Florida) High School Monday night were the difference in winning and losing; Niceville outlasted Enterprise High School’s freshmen, 19-14.

“Niceville had two long TD passes before we returned the favor near the end of the first half,” said EHS coach Steve Kracht.

Cates Blackmon threw to Brady Cavanaugh for a 71-yard touchdown late in the half; Jose Segura’s PAT trimmed Niceville’s lead to 13-7.

The Wildcats took the lead in the third period.

“We opened the second half with a very nice drive that consumed almost the entire quarter,” Kracht said. “We took the lead, 14-13. Blackmon threw to Cavenaugh for a 14-yard touchdown.”

Segura kicked the PAT.

A win wasn’t in the cards for the Cats.

“We gave up a TD midway through the fourth quarter, putting Niceville ahead, 19-14,” Kracht said. “We were unable to get anything going on our last possession and turned the ball over on downs before Niceville took a knee to complete the game.

“We also had two turnovers, an interception and a fumble.”