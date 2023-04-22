Three high school varsity boys’ golf teams joined both Enterprise High School junior varsity teams April 20 at the Bridges at Tartan Pines.

Enterprise’s Blue team fired a team 343 to win the event, with Andalusia (354), Enterprise White (368), Wicksburg (379) and Dothan (387) completing the field in the one-day event.

“It was a perfect day for golf on Thursday and I was certainly thrilled with the play of both JV teams!” said EHS coach Rex Bynum. “Parker Trawick continued his excellent play with a match low of 81, which will provide him with confidence as he will compete as an individual player in the upcoming Sectional Tournament.”

Individual scores for the winning EHS squad were Parker Trawick—81 (medalist), Cooper Robley—84, Lucas Potter—87, William Schleusner—91 and Jace Steed—99.

“Cooper also continued his excellent play with a solid 84,” Bynum said. “He has been the surprise of the golf team this season and I expect he will be competing for a varsity spot next year. Lucas continues to impress with his play as he posted an 87.

“The other members of both teams competed well but I know they are all capable of playing much better!”

Enterprise White’s individual scores were Colton Tuttle—90, Dylan Trull—91, Parker Gibbs—93, JH Tindol—94 and Harris Burg—102.

“This was the final match for the JVs, and I want to thank them for their time and effort this golf season,” Bynum said. “They are good players and quality young men, and I am proud to be their coach. Also, thanks to the parents for their support of our boys’ golf program!”