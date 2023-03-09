Expectations were high when the Enterprise High School boys’ varsity golf team teed off at Auburn’s AU Course Monday for a two-day event.

Fresh off a win against an impressive field in Tuscaloosa a week ago, the Wildcats had momentum going for them against another elite field.

“The Cats came back to earth after the big win last week to finish sixth in the 15-team Joe King Memorial Tournament,” said EHS coach Rex Bynum. “The course beat us up as a team, even though Jon Ed Steed and Nick Cook played very well!

“The other three team members, Gibby Charlton, Jack Bailey, and Hunter McCarty, struggled mightily, particularly on the first day. Jack rebounded with a 78 after opening with a 90, but Gibby and Hunter had two rounds in the 80s, on the toughest course we will play this year, particularly the new greens which were very hard!

“Hopefully, we got our bad tournament out of the way and we can get back to playing good consistent golf as a team for the remainder of the season.”

Results from the Joe King Memorial High School Golf Tournament played at Auburn’s AU Club March 6-7: (1) UMS-Wright—614, (2) Vestavia Hills—617, (3) Fairhope—622, (4) Auburn—624, (5) Mountain Brook—627, (6) Enterprise—628, (7) Spain Park—632, (8) Northridge—634, (9) Spanish Fort—636, (T-10) Homewood and Hewitt-Trussville—663, (12) Smiths Station—667, (13) Columbus (Georgia)—668, (14) McGill-Toolen—686, and (15) Houston Academy—706.

For Enterprise, Jon Ed Steed shot 146 for second place (lost in a playoff to Auburn’s Will Stelt). Nick Cook’s 152 earned him 10th place; Gibby Charlton shot 164 for 39th place; Jack Bailey’s 168 was 47th; and Hunter McCarty’s 175 was 61st.

The All-Tournament team included Will Stelt, Auburn; Jon Ed Steed, Enterprise; Chase Kyes, Spain Park, Trip Duke, Fairhope; and Thomas Crane, UMS-Wright, who beat teammate Ken Brown in scorecard playoff for fifth.

The Cats tee it up again Monday and Tuesday at the Gulf Shores Invitational.