Enterprise High School’s junior high golf team faced a big challenge in a recent five-team match; the young Wildcats played against four area varsity teams and finished fourth.

“It was good for the Junior High Cats to play in a varsity match at Luverne Country Club,” said EHS coach Rex Bynum. “I was pleasantly surprised at the condition of the course and the weather was perfect for a day of golf.”

Opp High School shot 326 to win the one-day event. Led by medalist Jon Bush’s 87, Brantley finished second with a team score of 337.

Andalusia – 343, Enterprise – 362 and Straughn – 371 completed the field.

Eighth-grader Lucas Potter led the Wildcats with an 87. Seventh-grader Jace Steed shot 88; seventh-grader Wyatt Little had a 91; eighth-grader Parker Gibbs shot 96 and seventh-grader Grayson Barton finished with a 109.

“Lucas and Jace led the way with Wyatt right on their heels,” Bynum said. “Parker and Grayson did not play as well as expected, but that happens sometimes in this game.

“These young men have talent, they work hard, and they are great ambassadors for their school and our community!”