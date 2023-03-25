One Enterprise High School JV boy’s golf team, EHS Blue, shot 322 to win a 12-team varsity tournament played Wednesday at the Robert Trent Jones Cambrian Ridge course in Greenville.

The second EHS team, EHS White, shot 378 to finish tied for eighth place.

Individual scores from the event’s winning Enterprise Blue team: Hunter McCarty 77, Parker Trawick 82, Dylan Trull 86, Cooper Robley 87, and Colton Tuttle (non-counting) 89.

“I am so proud of the Blue team for winning the tournament at Cambrian Ridge,” said EHS coach Rex Bynum. “This was a varsity tournament and the only varsity player we had was Hunter, who posted a very solid score.

“The other Blue team players are my No. 1 JV team and they all played very well, even though I know and they know their scores should have been even better. This may be the first time that all the players on this team posted scores under 90.”

The younger EHS team was competitive.

Individual scores for EHS White: Christopher Rios 89, William Schleusner 92, Neil Ferguson 98, JH Tindol 99, and Harris Burg (non-counting) 104.

“The No. 2 JV team, the White team, got an 89 from Christopher which was the only sub-90 score,” Bynum said. “I know the talent on this team is better than the scores they are posting, and we will get it figured out.

“Their next outing will be on Wednesday, April 12, for another match at Enterprise Country Club. The Junior High Cats will be up next for a match on Wednesday, April 5, at Luverne Country Club.”

Overall team scores from Wednesday: (1) Enterprise Blue 332, (2) Pike Liberal Arts 341, (3) Elba 342, (4) (T-4) Andalusia 349, (T-4) Opp 349, (6) Brantley 351, (7) Athens Bible 360, (8) (T-8) Enterprise White 378, (T-8) Wicksburg 378, (10) Straughn 387, (11) JU Blacksher 464, (12) Pleasant Home 466.