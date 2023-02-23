The Enterprise High School Wildcats JV Blue golf team struggled during a four-team match at Elba Country Club Wednesday and finished third with a team score of 374.

Elba (331) won the event behind medalist Jay Wilson’s 74.

Andalusia (355) was second and Brantley (416) was fourth.

“It was a very tough day for four of my players,” said EHS coach Rex Bynum. “The slick greens and howling wind dealt us misery.

“Plus, the pairings that three of my players had were not conducive for good golf. However, those players battled and posted the best score they could.

“Now, Parker Trawick appeared to be in a serene setting as his swing was right-on for the day. He was oblivious to any distractions and played one of the best rounds of golf, under the conditions that I have ever seen.

Trawick, an eighth-grader, shot 78 to lead the Wildcats.

“I am proud of all the guys for the way they looked, played, and conducted themselves,” Bynum said. “They represented their school in a first-class manner.”

Dylan Trull (95), Colton Tuttle (96), JH Tindol (105) and Christopher Rios (107) also competed for Enterprise.