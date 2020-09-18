Enterprise hosts volleyball invitational Saturday

Enterprise volleyball is hosting the 11th annual Enterprise Invitational on Saturday.

The Wildcats are part of the 10-team event that will start at 8 a.m. with pool play.

The field is divided into two pools – Enterprise, G.W. Long, Houston Academy, Andalusia and Smiths Station in Pool A; and Providence, Brewbaker Tech, Prattville Christian, Dothan and Opp in Pool B.

The last pool games are scheduled for 2 p.m. All teams will advance to a single-elimination tournament to determine the champion.

Enterprise last played Tuesday against Prattville and Jeff Davis. The varsity lost to Prattville 11-25, 15-25, 18-25 and defeated the Vols 25-7, 25-15, 25-16.

Sammie Neuwien had 24 assists and Heather Holtz added 19 for the Cats. Lily Rhoades had 30 digs. Jaden Williams had five aces, Rhoades added three and Yasmeen Stallworth had three aces. Kamira Cooper led the way with 16 kills. Zationna Horne had 10 kills and Hannah Chang added six. Chang also had eight blocks, Holtz had four and Taylor Danford had two blocks.

The junior varsity defeated Prattville 25-16, 25-15. Jaydin Williams had 12 assists and Makennz Kennedy added five. Sky Stracener had eight digs and Emma Warren had six digs for Enterprise. Stracener had four aces, Kennedy had three and Williams had two. Anna Warren and Aziya Purcell both had six kills. Kaelynn Green added five kills.