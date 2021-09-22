 Skip to main content
Enterprise JV earns win against Niceville
Enterprise JV earns win against Niceville

It took ’em 31:36 to get ahead of the visiting Eagles of Niceville (Fla.) High School but Enterprise High School’s Wildcats kept clawing and came from behind, twice, to grab a 20-14 junior varsity win Monday night in Wildcat Stadium.

The Eagles scored first, on a 1-yard run with 1:14 left in the first period and led 6-0 when the conversion attempt failed after the 58-yard, 8-play drive.

Playing without kickoffs, Enterprise put the ball in play at its 25-yard line and ran three plays before quarter’s end and continued the drive 8 plays into the second period, when junior Jaxon Bailey capped the drive with a 7-yard touchdown run.

The missed conversion attempt left the score 6-6 with 4:59 remaining in the second period.

In the remainder of the quarter, Enterprise had a pass intercepted and Niceville lost a fumble on the final play before intermission.

The score remained 6-6 until Niceville got its second touchdown, on a 25-yard pass completion, and added the 2-point conversion for a 14-6 lead with 4:22 left in the third quarter.

From their 25-yard line, the Wildcats launched what would be a 14-play drive, riddled by five penalties, that finally ended with a 5-yard Raymond McGoley touchdown run with 6:48 remaining in the game.

The missed 2-point conversion attempt left Niceville ahead14-12.

Enterprise defenders stiffened on Niceville’s next possession and got the ball back for their offensive teammates at the EHS 33 after a simulated punt.

Featuring an almost full dose of McGoley, Enterprise used 11 plays to take the lead once and for all.

Bailey rushed once for a 5-yard gain during the winning drive; McGoley ran the ball the other 10 plays and got the TD on a 3-yard run with 24 seconds left in the game.

Fittingly, McGoley ran for the 2-point conversion bringing the score to its final 20-14 total.

Niceville gave its hosts a final scare on the game’s last play, a 25-yard run, that put the Eagles at the EHS 24-yard line with a first down when time expired.

The jayvees are scheduled to host 7A Region 2 rival Auburn High School Monday in Wildcat Stadium.

